Apartment List
/
PA
/
old forge
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:52 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Old Forge, PA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Old Forge offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
721 S Main St
721 South Main Street, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2200 sqft
Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties Moscow (570) 842-9531, HEATHER L KISHEL (570) 842-9531: Charming spacious 3 bedroom rental in the heart of the Pizza Capital of Old Forgeyou can walk to stores school and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Old Forge

1 of 94

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Pittston
74 William St
74 William St, Pittston, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2130 sqft
Price Drop! Exclusive Property Near Downtown - Property Id: 93698 Terms: *Discounted rent! $1,400 if paid on or before the 1st of each month w/ 2 yr lease agreement.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Scranton
220 Linden Street
220 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
310 Available 08/01/20 This apartment features 1 modern bathrooms, 1 nice sized bedrooms, $1,500 a month.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1106 Tennyson Close
1106 Tennyson Close, Moosic, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2800 sqft
High end home located just minutes from the City of Scranton! It is a fantastic 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home that offers just about anything you could want. This home is minutes away from shopping and entertainment.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
1944 Washburn Street - 2
1944 Washburn Street, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Ready for an immediate move in. 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms, middle unit. with fenced in back yard, fully applianced with stove, refrigerator, and washer & dryer. 2nd Floor ceiling height is 6ft 6in.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
316 North Fillmore Avenue
316 North Filmore Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms! Super hard to find a large house for rent. Ready for an immediate move in. Applianced with refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer, and dishwasher. Tenants pays: gas, electric, water, and sewer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
South Side
1023 Birch St
1023 Birch Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Ann M Devereaux (570) 212-2038: NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SEPT. 1! No Pets! NO SHOWING TIME!Lovely updated ranch home in upper South Scranton neighborhood. Updated kitchen and full bath Laundry on main floor.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Scranton
529 Bogart Ct # 203
529 Bogart Pl, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1083 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: An incredible lifestyle, 1 bedroom unit features hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinets with granite counters, GE Profile Stainless appliances, central AC, balcony

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
622 N Main Apt. 3
622 South Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, ROBERT REDGIL (570) 561-3868: Modern second floor 2 bedroom apartment located near downtown Scranton ,commercial West Scranton area. and expressway.
Results within 10 miles of Old Forge

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
931 Richmont Street
931 Richmont St, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2300 sqft
This spacious off campus student housing is just a 3 minute drive (or 12 minute walk) away from Marywood University.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Dickson City
1605 Summit Pointe
1605 Summit Pointe, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
Do not fear, we are giving this home a facelift! Under renovation. It will be available as early at 5/1/2020. Don’t be shy ---Ask us what we are doing .....

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
933 Richmont Street
933 Richmont Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
This is a gorgeous, spacious off-campus house, located within walking distance (12 minute walk, 3 minute drive) to Marywood University and in close proximity to Geisinger hospital (1.8 miles).

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
814 Sunset Street
814 Sunset Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1944 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This beautiful home in the Greenridge section of scranton is a great find! This home is going to be renovated entirely this summer and will be ready for move in on August 1st, there will be a lot going on with the renovations.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
535 Monroe Avenue
535 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020! If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no further.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunmore
2027 Green Ridge Street
2027 Green Ridge Street, Dunmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1658 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ATTENTION STUDENTS : Looking for student housing just minutes away from Marywood University? Look no further! This gorgeous apartment unit is just 1.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Providence
2019 Margaret Ave
2019 Margaret Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1450 sqft
Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Phoebe Keating (570) 903-8983: Nice 4 bed, 1.5 half of a double. Updated with plenty of parking in the rear. Washer, dryer, refrigeration and electric stove included.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Dickson City
507 Grier Street
507 Grier St, Dickson City, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Spacious home convenient location - Property Id: 221672 Spacious 4 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex right off of Main Street in Dickson City. This home is centrally located near Interstate 81 and all of your shopping needs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
1047 Clay Ave
1047 Clay Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1124 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Alicia Stanton (570) 614-9255: Beautiful, bright, spacious 2nd floor apartment with spectacular view of the city. Hardwood floors throughout! Office/Den could be used as 3rd bedroom.

1 of 78

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunmore
1609 Adams Ave
1609 Adams Avenue, Dunmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2700 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Carol L Chisdak (570) 587-7000: CURRENTLY RENTED until SEPT. 1. Historic, totally renovated Dunmore rental. FULLY FURNISHED. Outstanding scenic street. 3 floors of charm. 2 nice terraces. Heated sunroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Old Forge, PA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Old Forge offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Old Forge. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Old Forge can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Old Forge 2 Bedroom ApartmentsOld Forge 3 Bedroom Apartments
Old Forge Apartments with BalconiesOld Forge Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Old Forge Apartments with ParkingOld Forge Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Binghamton, NYDunmore, PAPen Argyl, PA
Clarks Summit, PAMoosic, PAEast Stroudsburg, PA
Scranton, PAPittston, PAWilkes-Barre, PA