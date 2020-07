Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties Moscow (570) 842-9531, HEATHER L KISHEL (570) 842-9531: Charming spacious 3 bedroom rental in the heart of the Pizza Capital of Old Forgeyou can walk to stores school and restaurants. Relax on summer nights on the cozy front porch and enjoy family game nights in the large family. The kitchen offers plenty of space for cooking and entertaining. Rental is available 60 days after lease is signed.