apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
114 Apartments for rent in Munhall, PA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Munhall
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Munhall
302 W Virginia Ave
302 West Virginia Avenue, Munhall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This unit is available for Flexible move in between March 15 to April 15, 2020 The property is currently under renovations, please excuse the pictures. All appliances including washer & dryer are provided.
Results within 1 mile of Munhall
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1705 Nevada Street
1705 Nevada Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1705 Nevada Street Available 09/01/20 Renovated 2BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air! - * Recently renovated 2 Bedroom house! Refinished hard wood floors on the 1st floor, newer wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
West Homestead
208 West Hazel Way - 212.5
208 West Hazel Way, West Homestead, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
2 bed 1 bath in heart of West Homestead . Recently remodeled 2 floor unit includes stove , refrigerator, washer and dryer . No section8 . No pets . tenants pay electricity only .
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1625 Oak Grove Street
1625 Oak Grove Avenue, Swissvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Pittsburgh. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Swisshelm Park
1629 Nevada Street
1629 Nevada Street, Swissvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
950 sqft
Special: Only a $200 Security Deposit for 700 Credit Score | Townhouse - ** SPECIAL: Security Deposit $200 for Credit Score of 700+ ** * Beautiful 2-bedroom townhouse near Frick Park.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7120 McClure Ave #1
7120 Mcclure Avenue, Swissvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1585 sqft
Unit #1 Available 08/01/20 Furnished 1st Floor Large Apt -Utilities Included - Property Id: 139767 A FURNISHED, UTILITIES INCLUDED first-floor apt with lots of closet space. Two bedrooms each have a queen-sized bed.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Swisshelm Park
1131 Uptegraf St
1131 Uptegraf Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Pittsburgh. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Munhall
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
East Liberty
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
14 Units Available
North Oakland
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
10 Units Available
North Oakland
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
4600 Bayard Street, apt.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,580
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
662 sqft
In the heart of the area's universities, near the downtown area, and a short walk from nightlife. Each home offers open living space, ample natural light, and lots of storage. Non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill South
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
14 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,327
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
Contact for Availability
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
St. Edmund's Academy, Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive are convenient to this community. Residents have bike storage and on-site parking at the smoke-free community. Units include balconies/patios, additional storage and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Shadyside
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,580
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
3 Units Available
North Oakland
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
611 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Annex in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
5 Units Available
North Oakland
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,025
294 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
East Liberty
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,635
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
