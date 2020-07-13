116 Apartments for rent in Munhall, PA with parking

Thinking about fishing in Munhall, Pennsylvania? If so, make sure you have the proper equipment. Apparently, it is illegal to catch a fish anywhere in Pennsylvania with your mouth, hands or dynamite! Seems reasonable.

In the late 1800s the population of Munhall was very small, somewhere near 5,000; and many of the residents worked in steel warehouses since the town was known for steel manufacturing, which was the only thing produced in this area until the 1900s. Now there are many local businesses, schools, parks, libraries and museums in area that eventually grew Munhall into the lovely place it is today. See more