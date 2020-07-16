/
1 bedroom apartments
108 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Oliver, PA
1 Unit Available
Mt. Oliver Boro
133 Stamm Avenue - 1A
133 Stamm Avenue, Mount Oliver, PA
1 Bedroom
$500
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 133 Stamm Avenue - 1A in Mount Oliver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Mount Oliver
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Flats
2220 Sarah St
2220 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
2220 Sarah St Available 07/20/20 Amazing 1 Bed/1 Bath with Private Garden! - This cozy 1 bedroom/1 bathroom sits right in the heart of the Southside but feels like an island getaway.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Slopes
2734 S 18th St Unit C
2734 South 18th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$845
Ultra-convenient multi-floor 1BR/1 Bath apartment in the South Side Slopes! This cozy 1BR offers plenty of space in the main living area on the first floor, and features a large bedroom downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Oliver
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
4600 Bayard Street, apt.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
611 sqft
225 Melwood Avenue, apt.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
27 Units Available
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
4 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
786 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
77 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
Strip District
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,616
806 sqft
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
East Liberty
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
702 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
572 sqft
Close to Magee Field, the Carnegie Museum and Monongahela River, this community offers on-site bike storage, covered parking, laundry facilities in the building. Units have up to four bedrooms and a full range of appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
640 sqft
Residents of this community have access to on-site laundry and covered parking at this pet-friendly community. Units have balconies/patios, a full range of appliances and high-speed internet access. Just minutes from Schenley Park and I-376.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,468
985 sqft
The sights, the sounds, the culture, the tradition; The Encore on 7th indulges, explores and exemplifies everything downtown Pittsburgh has to offer.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:37 AM
28 Units Available
Northshore
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
610 sqft
Heinz at 950 North Shore is Pittsburgh’s newest luxury lofts and apartments. We offer spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 443 to 1,793 sq. ft. that are designed for your lifestyle, comfort, and convenience.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
72 Units Available
South Shore
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
831 sqft
Call Pittsburgh's South Shore your new home. At Glasshouse Pittsburgh, weve got amazing views, meticulous service and luxurious amenities, all within an 8 minute walk to Downtown.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
15 Units Available
Southside Flats
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
930 sqft
The Flats @ SouthSide Works offers modern city living within walking distance of all the shopping, dining and fun that SouthSide Works has to offer.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
653 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
21 Units Available
Lower Lawrenceville
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
743 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
17 Units Available
Northshore
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
704 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
34 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
32 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
793 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
24 Units Available
Whitehall
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
719 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
East Liberty
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
631 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
