/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM
21 Apartments for rent in Monroeville, PA with pool
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$980
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Walnut Crossings
4175 Ivanhoe Dr, Monroeville, PA
Studio
$800
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1125 sqft
A charming community located near the highway and area shopping. Near the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Homes feature updated interiors with a balcony or patio. On-site business center, covered parking, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
39 Units Available
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1190 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
28 Units Available
Stonecliffe
1010 Stonecliffe Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$735
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2700 sqft
An inviting stone entranceway leads you to manicured lawns, lush landscaping and a sense of quiet community in the heart of bustling Monroeville. Our 20-time Apartment Excellence Award winning community has all you want in style and convenience.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
138 College Park Dr
138 College Park Drive, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Monroeville will be available in July! Multi level home with upgrades throughout! Updated kitchen with all new appliances. Bathrooms have new flooring and fixtures. Nice level backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Monroeville
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature dishwashers, custom kitchens and state-of-the-art appliances. Located close to shops, restaurants and hospitals. Community includes covered carports, a party room and a swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Monroeville
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Marquis Place
1000 Marquis Pl, Murrysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, Marquis Place Apartments offers a tranquil environment, not often found in apartment living, without compromising accessibility.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
104 Georgetown Ln.
104 Georgetown Lane, Murrysville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Three bd/4 bth townhouse in park like setting. - Property Id: 305754 This spacious townhouse/condo is located in an established park like setting.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7247 Beacon Hill Drive
7247 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7451 Light House Point
7451 Lighthouse Pt, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Available for a lease to begin right away! This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7264 Beacon Hill Drive
7264 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7524 Penn Bridge Court
7524 Penn Bridge Court, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
Results within 10 miles of Monroeville
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
15 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,332
1405 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
East Liberty
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,640
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,575
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,575
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Munhall
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 07:43am
3 Units Available
Clairton
Payne Hill
511 Payne Hill Road, Jefferson Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$930
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1114 sqft
Our "Apartment Excellence Award" winning community, located in peaceful Jefferson Hills, delivers a remarkable palette of choices to suit your lifestyle. Each townhome has been designed for optimum convenience.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
133 Rivermont Ct
133 Rivermont Court, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to 133 Rivermont Court in the private community of Highland Woods. This is an end unit right across the street from the community pool. Enter to an open concept dining room and living room.
Similar Pages
Monroeville 1 BedroomsMonroeville 2 BedroomsMonroeville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMonroeville 3 BedroomsMonroeville Apartments under $800Monroeville Apartments with Balcony
Monroeville Apartments with GarageMonroeville Apartments with GymMonroeville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMonroeville Apartments with ParkingMonroeville Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAIndiana, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PANew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PA