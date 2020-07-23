Apartment List
millvale
apartments with garage
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

123 Apartments for rent in Millvale, PA with garages

Millvale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Millvale
33 Bateman Street
33 Bateman Alley, Millvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
33 Bateman Street Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - Central Air - Hardwood Flooring - Laundry Included - Beautiful three bed house located just a couple blocks from revitalized business district in Millvale.
Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
24 Units Available
Lower Lawrenceville
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,124
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,858
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
37 Units Available
Strip District
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,325
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1160 sqft
The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Central Lawrenceville
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,263
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,553
1161 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
118 Locust Ridge Drive
118 Locust Ridge Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
118 Locust Ridge Drive Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Garage - Key Features Bedroom: 2 Bathroom: 1 Living room Dining room Equipped Kitchen Laundry Hookups Air Conditioning Garage Yard Patio Lease duration: 12 months Application Fee:

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
360 Reetz Avenue
360 Reetz Street, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
360 Reetz Avenue Available 09/01/20 Cute 3 Bedroom House with Yard in Shaler - Key Features Available: September 2020 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Living Room Dining Room Equipped Kitchen Basement Yard Lease Duration: 12 months Application Fee: $40.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Reserve Township
3615 Mount Troy Rd
3615 Mount Troy Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
First floor, two-bedroom of an up and down duplex in Reserve and the Shaler School District! Enter to a large, bright living room with tons of natural light. Off the dining room is a fully equipped, renovated kitchen with a dishwasher.
Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
15 Units Available
Southside Flats
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1219 sqft
The Flats @ SouthSide Works offers modern city living within walking distance of all the shopping, dining and fun that SouthSide Works has to offer.
Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
5 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
15 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Last updated July 23 at 06:16 AM
27 Units Available
Northshore
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1240 sqft
Heinz at 950 North Shore is Pittsburgh’s newest luxury lofts and apartments. We offer spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 443 to 1,793 sq. ft. that are designed for your lifestyle, comfort, and convenience.
Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
8 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The sights, the sounds, the culture, the tradition; The Encore on 7th indulges, explores and exemplifies everything downtown Pittsburgh has to offer.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
68 Units Available
South Shore
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1284 sqft
Call Pittsburgh's South Shore your new home. At Glasshouse Pittsburgh, weve got amazing views, meticulous service and luxurious amenities, all within an 8 minute walk to Downtown.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
East Liberty
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,670
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,508
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
East Liberty
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,363
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,322
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,462
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,695
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
East Liberty
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
949 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,127
572 sqft
Close to Magee Field, the Carnegie Museum and Monongahela River, this community offers on-site bike storage, covered parking, laundry facilities in the building. Units have up to four bedrooms and a full range of appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill South
5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
640 sqft
Residents of this community have access to on-site laundry and covered parking at this pet-friendly community. Units have balconies/patios, a full range of appliances and high-speed internet access. Just minutes from Schenley Park and I-376.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Shadyside
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
North Oakland
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
836 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Millvale, PA

Millvale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

