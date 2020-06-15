All apartments in Etna
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3 Buckeye St

3 Buckeye Way · (833) 207-4309
Location

3 Buckeye Way, Etna, PA 15223

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $795 · Avail. now

$795

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and spacious 2BR/1 Bath apartment in Etna! This apartment is functional and comfortable, offering plenty of natural light, a spacious kitchen, back deck, and more!

Property Highlights:
- Kitchen with dishwasher
- Garage for off-street parking
- Private back deck
- Washer and dryer in building (shared)
- Lots of cabinet and closet space
- Set-back and quiet neighborhood with a simple and quick commute to Downtown, Lawrenceville, or East Liberty

Available NOW!
No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Buckeye St have any available units?
3 Buckeye St has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Buckeye St have?
Some of 3 Buckeye St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Buckeye St currently offering any rent specials?
3 Buckeye St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Buckeye St pet-friendly?
No, 3 Buckeye St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Etna.
Does 3 Buckeye St offer parking?
Yes, 3 Buckeye St does offer parking.
Does 3 Buckeye St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Buckeye St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Buckeye St have a pool?
No, 3 Buckeye St does not have a pool.
Does 3 Buckeye St have accessible units?
No, 3 Buckeye St does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Buckeye St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Buckeye St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Buckeye St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Buckeye St does not have units with air conditioning.
