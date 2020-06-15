3 Buckeye St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Clean and spacious 2BR/1 Bath apartment in Etna! This apartment is functional and comfortable, offering plenty of natural light, a spacious kitchen, back deck, and more!



Property Highlights:

- Kitchen with dishwasher

- Garage for off-street parking

- Private back deck

- Washer and dryer in building (shared)

- Lots of cabinet and closet space

- Set-back and quiet neighborhood with a simple and quick commute to Downtown, Lawrenceville, or East Liberty



Available NOW!

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5829566)