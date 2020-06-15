3 Buckeye St

Amenities
Clean and spacious 2BR/1 Bath apartment in Etna! This apartment is functional and comfortable, offering plenty of natural light, a spacious kitchen, back deck, and more!
Property Highlights:
- Kitchen with dishwasher
- Garage for off-street parking
- Private back deck
- Washer and dryer in building (shared)
- Lots of cabinet and closet space
- Set-back and quiet neighborhood with a simple and quick commute to Downtown, Lawrenceville, or East Liberty
Available NOW!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5829566)