Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:53 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, PA with hardwood floors

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
147 LaCrosse Street
147 Lacrosse Street, Edgewood, PA
1 Bedroom
$830
850 sqft
147 LaCrosse Street Available 08/04/20 1BR | Lovely Suburban Location with quick Bus Access! - * Large 1BR apartment on tree lined street. Hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
27 McKelvey
27 Mckelvey Avenue, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
SPACIOUS 2nd FLOOR Apartment with GARAGE - Property Id: 234988 CARPET IS PULLED AND HARDWOOD BEING REFINISHED! IN THIS DARLING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH GARAGE + BASEMENT.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Regent Square
143 Race St
143 Race Street, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Now - This amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath second-floor apartment sits right down the street from Koenig field in Edgewood.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewood

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1705 Nevada Street
1705 Nevada Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1705 Nevada Street Available 09/01/20 Renovated 2BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air! - * Recently renovated 2 Bedroom house! Refinished hard wood floors on the 1st floor, newer wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Regent Square
600 Hampton Ave
600 Hampton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in Wilkinsburg! On the busline to Downtown and 3 miles from Oakland CMU/Pitt, a great location. Close to Frick Park, with access to biking and hiking trails.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
1625 Oak Grove Street
1625 Oak Grove Avenue, Swissvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Pittsburgh. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kelly West
549 South Trenton Avenue
549 South Trenton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air (Regent Square) - • Renovated 3BR townhouse in Regent Square.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7247 Beacon Hill Drive
7247 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7451 Light House Point
7451 Lighthouse Pt, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Available for a lease to begin right away! This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7264 Beacon Hill Drive
7264 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7524 Penn Bridge Court
7524 Penn Bridge Court, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Triangle
1407 Glenn Ave
1407 Glenn Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$985
1040 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Today! - Welcome to modern living in the Wilkinsburg area. This house was newly renovated to provide an amazing space for simple, clean living.
Results within 5 miles of Edgewood
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:30 AM
15 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
611 sqft
225 Melwood Avenue, apt.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
13 Units Available
North Oakland
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,743
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,312
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,760
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
East Liberty
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
775 sqft
Situated near Schenley Park, Squirrel Hill South and I-376, this community provides residents with on-site parking, convenient shuttle stop and a bike trail. Apartments include patios/balconies, a full range of appliances and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
572 sqft
Close to Magee Field, the Carnegie Museum and Monongahela River, this community offers on-site bike storage, covered parking, laundry facilities in the building. Units have up to four bedrooms and a full range of appliances.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
640 sqft
Residents of this community have access to on-site laundry and covered parking at this pet-friendly community. Units have balconies/patios, a full range of appliances and high-speed internet access. Just minutes from Schenley Park and I-376.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill South
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Edgewood, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Edgewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

