Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

4 Apple Ave

4 Apple Avenue · (570) 877-5470
Location

4 Apple Avenue, Carbondale, PA 18407

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit READ the AD, then CALL if Interested. Thank you! · Avail. Aug 1

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
READ the AD, then CALL if Interested. Thank you! Available 08/01/20 NO TEXTS...NO EMAILS

Please DO NOT RESPOND unless you READ to BOTTOM (thank you)

~ Call 57O-877-547O w/ Questions AND the Following INFO
so we can contact you.

If you do not rec. a call back it is bc the questions were not answered and we have many inquiries. Thank you
(1) Title of This AD?
(2) WHO the home is for?
(3) Kindly SPELL Full Names
(4) WHEN you'd like to move?
(5) When you are available to VIEW the home?
(6) Employment and Rental History?
(7) Your Phone # so we can call you?
(8) Any Questions?

***All NEWLY Renovated Ultra-Modern, Peaceful and Quiet, w /Appliances, Laundry, ALL on 1st FLOOR, and a Private CARPORT ***

~ Eat-in Kitchen w/ Stainless Glass Top Stove, Stainless Frig, Lighted Ceiling Fan, and Lots of Kitchen Cabinets, Counter Top / Faucet, and Washer & Dryer INCLUDED

~ Living Room: Refinished HARDWOOD Floors, Lighted Ceiling Fan, and Coat Closet

~ BR #1: Fits King Set, Refinished HARDWOOD Floors, Lighted Ceiling Fan, and Closet

~ BR #2: Fits Queen, Refinished HARDWOOD Floors, Lighted Ceiling Fan, 7 Foot Closet System w/ Mirrored Doors

~ All NEWLY Tiled Shower w/ Built-In Seat, Sink/Vanity, Lights, Exhaust Fan, Walls, and Flooring

~ Hallway leads to Bath Rm. & Bedroom

~ Beautiful Change of Season Views from Covered Porch
~ Private Carport / Shared Yard
~ Landlord Responds Quickly to Tenant Calls

1 Year Lease, Application, Verifiable Rental History and Employment, First, Last, and Security

~ Short Driving Distance to: Casey Highway, NE PA Interstates 81 and 84, Rt. 6, Scranton, Jessup, Archbald, Peckville, Viewmont Mall Dickson City, Dunmore, Clarks Summit, Gentex, Waymart, Honesdale, Forest City, and Geisinger, Moses Taylor, and Regional Hospitals

~ NO PETS...NO SMOKING...NO VAPING...NO SEC. 8
Please do NOT respond to this ad if ANY of the above apply.

THANK YOU!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2519254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

