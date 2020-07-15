4 Apple Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport recently renovated stainless steel

READ the AD, then CALL if Interested. Thank you! Available 08/01/20 NO TEXTS...NO EMAILS



Please DO NOT RESPOND unless you READ to BOTTOM (thank you)



~ Call 57O-877-547O w/ Questions AND the Following INFO

so we can contact you.



If you do not rec. a call back it is bc the questions were not answered and we have many inquiries. Thank you

(1) Title of This AD?

(2) WHO the home is for?

(3) Kindly SPELL Full Names

(4) WHEN you'd like to move?

(5) When you are available to VIEW the home?

(6) Employment and Rental History?

(7) Your Phone # so we can call you?

(8) Any Questions?



***All NEWLY Renovated Ultra-Modern, Peaceful and Quiet, w /Appliances, Laundry, ALL on 1st FLOOR, and a Private CARPORT ***



~ Eat-in Kitchen w/ Stainless Glass Top Stove, Stainless Frig, Lighted Ceiling Fan, and Lots of Kitchen Cabinets, Counter Top / Faucet, and Washer & Dryer INCLUDED



~ Living Room: Refinished HARDWOOD Floors, Lighted Ceiling Fan, and Coat Closet



~ BR #1: Fits King Set, Refinished HARDWOOD Floors, Lighted Ceiling Fan, and Closet



~ BR #2: Fits Queen, Refinished HARDWOOD Floors, Lighted Ceiling Fan, 7 Foot Closet System w/ Mirrored Doors



~ All NEWLY Tiled Shower w/ Built-In Seat, Sink/Vanity, Lights, Exhaust Fan, Walls, and Flooring



~ Hallway leads to Bath Rm. & Bedroom



~ Beautiful Change of Season Views from Covered Porch

~ Private Carport / Shared Yard

~ Landlord Responds Quickly to Tenant Calls



1 Year Lease, Application, Verifiable Rental History and Employment, First, Last, and Security



~ Short Driving Distance to: Casey Highway, NE PA Interstates 81 and 84, Rt. 6, Scranton, Jessup, Archbald, Peckville, Viewmont Mall Dickson City, Dunmore, Clarks Summit, Gentex, Waymart, Honesdale, Forest City, and Geisinger, Moses Taylor, and Regional Hospitals



~ NO PETS...NO SMOKING...NO VAPING...NO SEC. 8

Please do NOT respond to this ad if ANY of the above apply.



THANK YOU!



