36 Plum Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Open Concept 2 BR w/ 4 Season Views Available 09/01/20 Please READ entire Ad. Most questions are answered in this ad. Thanks so much. :)



No Texts, No Emails



Call w/ your basic information as listed below:

1- Title of Ad

2- Full Names - Who Apt is for

3- When moving

4- Availability to view

5- Employment History

6- Rental History

7- Any Questions you may have



IMMACULATE !

Open Concept Living Room / Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator, and Dish Washer



2 Large Bedrooms w/ Large Closets



Tiled Full Bathroom



Huge Windows w/ Scenic Views



Private Washer & Dryer Included on Same Floor In Apt.



Portable A/C Unit Included



Full Stand-Up Attic w/ wooden floor for another Vast Storage Area



Quiet Apt. on Quiet Road, Considerate Neighbors



Shared Large Yard



Convenient to Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Rt. 6, Interstate 81, PA Tpke. 476, Dickson City, Clarks Summit, Honesdale, Waymart, Hamlin, Dunmore, Archbald, Mayfield, Jessup



No Pets, No Smoking, No Vaping, No Sec.8 Please don't ask. ty



1 Yr. Lease, Application Approval Required, Security



When contacting for this Apt., Kindly speak clearly so we can call you back. Leave full Names of Who the apt. is for, Move in Date, Viewing Availability, Rental & Employment History, etc. 57O-877-547O



Rent includes: Water, Sewer, Garbage



Responsive Landlord



This is an Unfurnished Apt.



*If it's posted it's still available.



Thank you.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2632260)