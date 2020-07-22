All apartments in Carbondale
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

36 Plum Ave

36 Plum Avenue · (570) 877-5470
Location

36 Plum Avenue, Carbondale, PA 18407

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Open Concept 2 BR w/ 4 Season Views · Avail. Sep 1

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Open Concept 2 BR w/ 4 Season Views Available 09/01/20 Please READ entire Ad. Most questions are answered in this ad. Thanks so much. :)

No Texts, No Emails

Call w/ your basic information as listed below:
1- Title of Ad
2- Full Names - Who Apt is for
3- When moving
4- Availability to view
5- Employment History
6- Rental History
7- Any Questions you may have

IMMACULATE !
Open Concept Living Room / Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator, and Dish Washer

2 Large Bedrooms w/ Large Closets

Tiled Full Bathroom

Huge Windows w/ Scenic Views

Private Washer & Dryer Included on Same Floor In Apt.

Portable A/C Unit Included

Full Stand-Up Attic w/ wooden floor for another Vast Storage Area

Quiet Apt. on Quiet Road, Considerate Neighbors

Shared Large Yard

Convenient to Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Rt. 6, Interstate 81, PA Tpke. 476, Dickson City, Clarks Summit, Honesdale, Waymart, Hamlin, Dunmore, Archbald, Mayfield, Jessup

No Pets, No Smoking, No Vaping, No Sec.8 Please don't ask. ty

1 Yr. Lease, Application Approval Required, Security

When contacting for this Apt., Kindly speak clearly so we can call you back. Leave full Names of Who the apt. is for, Move in Date, Viewing Availability, Rental & Employment History, etc. 57O-877-547O

Rent includes: Water, Sewer, Garbage

Responsive Landlord

This is an Unfurnished Apt.

*If it's posted it's still available.

Thank you.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2632260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

