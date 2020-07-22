36 Plum Ave

Amenities
Open Concept 2 BR w/ 4 Season Views Available 09/01/20 Please READ entire Ad. Most questions are answered in this ad. Thanks so much. :)
No Texts, No Emails
Call w/ your basic information as listed below:
1- Title of Ad
2- Full Names - Who Apt is for
3- When moving
4- Availability to view
5- Employment History
6- Rental History
7- Any Questions you may have
IMMACULATE !
Open Concept Living Room / Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator, and Dish Washer
2 Large Bedrooms w/ Large Closets
Tiled Full Bathroom
Huge Windows w/ Scenic Views
Private Washer & Dryer Included on Same Floor In Apt.
Portable A/C Unit Included
Full Stand-Up Attic w/ wooden floor for another Vast Storage Area
Quiet Apt. on Quiet Road, Considerate Neighbors
Shared Large Yard
Convenient to Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Rt. 6, Interstate 81, PA Tpke. 476, Dickson City, Clarks Summit, Honesdale, Waymart, Hamlin, Dunmore, Archbald, Mayfield, Jessup
No Pets, No Smoking, No Vaping, No Sec.8 Please don't ask. ty
1 Yr. Lease, Application Approval Required, Security
When contacting for this Apt., Kindly speak clearly so we can call you back. Leave full Names of Who the apt. is for, Move in Date, Viewing Availability, Rental & Employment History, etc. 57O-877-547O
Rent includes: Water, Sewer, Garbage
Responsive Landlord
This is an Unfurnished Apt.
*If it's posted it's still available.
Thank you.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2632260)