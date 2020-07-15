105 Apartments for rent in Bellevue, PA with garages

Apartment List
1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
202 Gilliland Ave
202 Gilliland Avenue, Bellevue, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
4 BR/ 1 Bath townhome located in Bellevue, PA.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
640 Highland Place, Apartment 4
640 Highland Place, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Recently Renovated Apartment In Bellevue - Move right in to this charming first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Bellevue! Recently renovated, this unit features brand new flooring, paint, and stainless steel appliances! There is plenty of
Results within 1 mile of Bellevue
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1134 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
McKees Rocks
111 Ella St Unit 1
111 Ella Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space - Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout - Beautiful, fenced in private courtyard - Garage for one car included -

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Brighton Heights
1266 Benton Avenue - 1
1266 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Enjoy two very large fully renovated units in this large duplex. Offering up to 1,200 SF, each unit has a living room, dining room and two bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Bellevue
Verified

The Venue

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
4 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$2,835
1890 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,134
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Verified

Edge 1909

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
Strip District
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,616
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1295 sqft
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
32 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,468
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The sights, the sounds, the culture, the tradition; The Encore on 7th indulges, explores and exemplifies everything downtown Pittsburgh has to offer.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:37 AM
28 Units Available
Northshore
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1240 sqft
Heinz at 950 North Shore is Pittsburgh’s newest luxury lofts and apartments. We offer spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 443 to 1,793 sq. ft. that are designed for your lifestyle, comfort, and convenience.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
72 Units Available
South Shore
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1220 sqft
Call Pittsburgh's South Shore your new home. At Glasshouse Pittsburgh, weve got amazing views, meticulous service and luxurious amenities, all within an 8 minute walk to Downtown.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
6 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 7 at 02:36 PM
19 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
201 Stanwix
201 Stanwix St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
890 sqft
Modern apartment building with high-end interiors. Overlooking Gateway Center Park in Pittsburgh, close to Gateway Metro Station and Market Square shops and restaurants. Residents have access to fitness center and off-street parking.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
131 York Dr
131 York Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1144 sqft
131 York Dr Available 09/04/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Available in Ross Township!! - Available: SEPT 4th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
820 Liberty Ave Unit 5
820 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$6,750
This fully-restored, historic, 1880s building is Pittsburgh living at its finest.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Reserve Township
10 Villa Ct
10 Villa Court, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available for immediate move in or move in within 30 days of lease signing PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Reserve Township
3615 Mount Troy Rd
3615 Mount Troy Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
First floor, two-bedroom of an up and down duplex in Reserve and the Shaler School District! Enter to a large, bright living room with tons of natural light. Off the dining room is a fully equipped, renovated kitchen with a dishwasher.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Chartiers
1456 Harlow St
1456 Harlow Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
1456 Harlow Street Available 09/01/20 Close to the city with easy access to I79. Easy walking to public transit and a great neighborhood. Don't wait or you'll miss out on a great opportunity.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Castle View
112 Castle View Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1386 Square feet of living space. Hardwood flooring in kitchen that leads to back deck overlooking Ewing Road. 1st floor powder room. Master bedroom bath and main bath second floor. Lower level is garage area. Available July 25.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Emsworth
360 Plummer Ave
360 Plumer Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Ready for occupancy early August.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
882 Beacon Ln
882 Beacon Ln, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in the Heart of McCandless! This Beautiful Home was designed after the model home.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
27 RICHMOND STREET LOFT
27 Richmond Street, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
THE LOFT AT 27 - Property Id: 250569 BEAUTIFUL LARGE LOFT APARTMENT OVERLOOKING PARK.PRIVATE DRIVE 2 BEDROOM LARGE LIVING SPACE..WHOLE HOUSE AIR CONDITIONING...NEW STOVE, NEW WASHER AND DRYER....

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Millvale
33 Bateman Street
33 Bateman Alley, Millvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
33 Bateman Street Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - Central Air - Hardwood Flooring - Laundry Included - Beautiful three bed house located just a couple blocks from revitalized business district in Millvale.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Bellevue, PA

Bellevue apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

