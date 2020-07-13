AL
18 Apartments under $700 for rent in Miamisburg, OH

1 Unit Available
1134 Case Court
1134 Case Court, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
660 sqft
One bedroom unit located in Miamisburg. Second level unit. Two weeks rent free after lease signing. One bedroom unit. Large family room. Carpeted. Off street parking. Laundry room hook ups. Tenant pays gas and electric.
Results within 5 miles of Miamisburg
5 Units Available
Ashgrove
1 Ashgrove Court, Franklin, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashgrove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Ashgrove is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the Franklin Area.
Results within 10 miles of Miamisburg
17 Units Available
Barbara Park
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
7 Units Available
University
Chimney Hill Apartments
967 Park Ln, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1086 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chimney Hill Apartments in Middletown. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
220 E Bruce Ave
220 East Bruce Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
Move in ready! (RLNE5298497)

1 Unit Available
Wesleyan Hill
4069 Prescott Avenue
4069 Prescott Avenue, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$600
1300 sqft
. 1 1/2 story home , 4 beds, 1 bath, 1 detached garage Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4069-prescott-ave-dayton-oh-45406-usa/9ce5ee8b-560d-44d6-87d8-02aca0f986ac (RLNE5910235)

1 Unit Available
Westwood
2921 Hoover Ave
2921 Hoover Avenue, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
1 bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in Dayton. Move-in ready! $585 monthly Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5298269)

1 Unit Available
Linden Heights
635 Pritz Ave
635 Pritz Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
1175 sqft
Another beautiful USREEB property. This unit features 2BD 1BA. Fully updated kitchen and bath, all complete with new tile and carpet. Updated electrical, and HV/AC. New furnace, and water heater. Carpet throughout the living areas.

1 Unit Available
Fairview
2263 Hepburn Avenue, Apt. A
2263 Hepburn Avenue, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
We accept Eastway MVHO and all market renters (We don't accept Section 8); All new floors, New counter tops, Totally renovated bathroom, you will love it. Close to shopping and eating places.

2 Units Available
Riverdale
1131 Riverside Dr
1131 Riverside Drive, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
900 sqft
Includes Water, Sewer, lawn, Snow and Trash Pick-up. Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Appliances includes Fridge and Stove. Pets ok. Section 8 OK. Tenant is responsible for Electric & Gas.

1 Unit Available
Wesleyan Hill
3540 Dorham Place
3540 Dorham Place, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$499
975 sqft
Two Bedroom, One and a 1/2 Bath Townhouse in Wesleyan Hill. Recently rehabbed unit! Features a large family room, dining room, kitchen, utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups, a closet in each bedroom, and a small upstairs linen closet.

1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
333 East Bruce Avenue - 4
333 E Bruce Ave, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Rare vacancy in this well maintained building. This unit has been freshly rehabbed and updated. This building is a nice quiet building with good neighbors.

1 Unit Available
54 Morgan Avenue
54 Morgan Avenue, Trotwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
530 sqft
TXT- Jay 937-898-2661 or Bethani 937-219-4575 for a showing. $50 app fee. Include $100 Partial security deposit with application. If unable to approve application than $100 is refunded.

1 Unit Available
Madden Hill
2350 GERMANTOWN ST
2350 Germantown Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
886 sqft
2350 GERMANTOWN -2 BED, 1 BATH $650 - this is a one story home that has living, dining, kitchen with appliances, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, unfinished basement, central a.c. new carpet, updated. The rent is $650. The deposit is $600.

1 Unit Available
South Middletown
807 Fourteenth Avenue,
807 14th Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1103 sqft
807 14th Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 Unit Available
Dayton View Triangle
1025 Cumberland Ave - 2
1025 Cumberland Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
750 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment! you will love it. Residents pay DP&L, Vectren and a $35 a month water fee. You can apply at fflpm.managebuilding.com. Call Antoine at 937-825-0678.

1 Unit Available
Greenwich Village
4406 Waymire Ave
4406 Waymire Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
870 sqft
This cozy home has everything you need to feel at home starting on day one of your lease.

1 Unit Available
Douglass
827 Sixteenth Avenue,
827 16th Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
672 sqft
827 Sixteenth Avenue, Available 08/07/20 827 Sixteenth 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Recently renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Middletown.
Rent Report
Miamisburg

July 2020 Miamisburg Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miamisburg Rent Report. Miamisburg rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miamisburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Miamisburg rent trends were flat over the past month

Miamisburg rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Miamisburg stand at $739 for a one-bedroom apartment and $969 for a two-bedroom. Miamisburg's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Miamisburg, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Miamisburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Miamisburg, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Miamisburg is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Miamisburg's median two-bedroom rent of $969 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Miamisburg's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Miamisburg than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Miamisburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

