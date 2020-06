Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautifully maintained ground level 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental. Tons of natural light, sliding glass doors that lead out to a private deck and laundry in unit are just some of the amenities this apartment has to offer. Spacious bedrooms and an oversized bathroom are sure to accommodate your needs. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Call to schedule your showing today!