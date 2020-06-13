250 Apartments for rent in Summerlin South, NV with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Mira Villas
6 Units Available
Madera
2600 S Town Center Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1335 sqft
Located off West Sahara Avenue near Summerlin Centre Community Park. Community amenities include a fitness center, gated entry, and clubhouse. Residences feature high ceilings, upscale bathrooms and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Section Seven
15 Units Available
Reflections at the Lakes
2601 S Grand Canyon Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,024
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1005 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes located one block east of Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV. Features views of Red Rock Canyon and the city lights. Amenities include two pools, billiards room and fitness center.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10565 BROADHEAD Court
10565 Broadhead Court, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1248 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE STORY SECLUDED IN SUMMERLIN NEAR NEW MALL* CHEF'S DELIGHT -GOURMET KITCHEN WITH TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APLLIANCES INCLUDING WINE FRIDGE * SLAB GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND CUSTOM CABINETS * LIVING ROOM WITH DOUBLE CEILING FANS

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4263 Veraz Street - Habbas
4263 Veraz St, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
2344 sqft
Modern Property in Luxury Senior Community - Stunning, like new, 2 bedroom/3 bathroom modern home. Single owner, used on part-time basis. Furnished with many built -ins, including large loft with media center and large patio.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
2198 Cast Pebble Dr
2198 Cast Pebble Drive, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1949 sqft
Summerlin House in Beautiful Neighborhood - Beautiful modern spacious home in a highly sought after spot in the heart of Summerlin near Sahara and Charleston.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3572 Ridge Meadow St.
3572 Ridge Meadow Street, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2001 sqft
ECHO RIDGE - Fantastic single story with custom tile and open floor plan. Plantation shutters in the home, ceiling fans through out. this home has surround sound system pre-wire custom entertainment unit.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11635 EVERGREEN CREEK LN
11635 Evergreen Creek Lane, Summerlin South, NV
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
4812 sqft
LUXURY 5BD/6BA IN RED ROCK COUNTRY CLUB! RENOVATED W/ POOL! - THIS GUARD GATED HOME FEATURES AN OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN WITH HERRINGBONE PATTERN TILE FLOORING, A BAR WITH A WINE REFRIGERATOR, PENDANT AND RECESS LIGHTING, A COMMERCIAL STAINLESS-STEEL

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11723 GLOWING SUNSET LANE
11723 Glowing Sunset Lane, Summerlin South, NV
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,995
4443 sqft
*MOVE IN SPECIAL* RED ROCK COUNTRY CLUB ON GOLF COURSE! MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - *2 WEEK FREE MOVE IN SPECIAL WITH 12 MONTH LEASE* INCREDIBLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED 5BD/4.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2025 Ardilea Street
2025 South Ardilea Street, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1846 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH MANY UPGRADES!! - HIGHLY UPGRADED 3 BED & 3.5 BATH HOME. BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH & SLIDER TO PATIO. CUSTOM WOOD & TILE FLOORS.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1978 Morro Vista Drive
1978 South Morro Vista Drive, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1749 sqft
FABULOUS UPGRADED AND LEED CERTIFIED ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME WITH A BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! - Huge open great room and kitchen area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10483 Mission Park Ave.
10483 Mission Park Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1475 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Full Bath Single Story Home! - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME IN SUMMERLIN! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! LARGE KITCHEN EQUIPPED WITH ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10863 FRANKLIN HILLS AVE
10863 Franklin Hills Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2578 sqft
SUMMERLIN BEAUTY! - BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GATED BELLA VERANDA IN SUMMERLIN! LARGE KITCHEN, BREAKFAST BAR, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE FLOORS, DOUBLE OVEN, COOKTOP STOVE. LANDSCAPED COURT YARD IN FRONT OF HOME AND COVERED PATIO W/GRASS IN THE BACK.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10991 Pumpkin Ridge Ave
10991 Pumpkin Ridge Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1423 sqft
10991 Pumpkin Ridge Ave Available 07/15/20 Wonderful Summerlin single story with grass backyard and island kitchen. - Well maintained single story home in Summerlin with a wonderful backyard with grass landscaping and covered patio.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1787 CAPE COD LANDING DR
1787 Cape Cod Landing Drive, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2908 sqft
NEAR DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN LOCATED IN WESTPARK DEVELOPMENT! - STUNNING HOME IN WEST PARK CLOSE TO POSH DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN AREA.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11245 PISMO DUNES CT.
11245 West Pismo Dunes Court, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1751 sqft
Beautiful Furnished With Designer Touches T/O Near Downtown Summerlin - THIS BEAUTY IS A FULLY DESIGNER FURNISHED HOME WITH EXQUISITE UPSCALE DECOR THROUGHOUT.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1951 Granemore
1951 South Granemore Street, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1791 sqft
Walking distance to Downtown Summerlin. West Park Community pool + spas. Fabulous 3-story home with BR and full bath featuring tub/shower. Upgraded flooring throughout. Balcony upstairs with patio downstairs.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11305 Gravitation Drive
11305 Gravitation Dr, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2294 sqft
Take advantage of this opportunity to live in a newly built modern William Lyon Affinity Townhome located right off of the 215 freeway in the heart of Summerlin & conveniently next to Downtown Summerlin! Quartz counters & S/S appliances in the

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
3622 Red Fir
3622 Red Fir Street, Summerlin South, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3723 sqft
THANK YOU FOR SHOWING THIS FABULOUS HOMES SUMMERLIN 5 BEDROOM STUNNER! HOME FEATURES LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, SPACIOUS UPSTAIRS LOFT, MASTER FEATURES STEAM SHOWER AND SITTING ROOM, 2 W/I CLOSETS, CEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM AND MUCH MORE!! MINUTES

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1870 GRANEMORE Street
1870 South Granemore Street, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1791 sqft
MOVE-IN READY UPGRADED HOME W/IN WALKING DISTANCE OF DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN. CAN BE LEASED W/OUT FURNITURE FOR $2000/MO. FLOORING ON FIRST TWO FLOORS IS TILE OR WOOD LAMINATE.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10784 ROYAL JASMINE Lane
10784 Royal Jasmine Lane, Summerlin South, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2056 sqft
Summerlin beauty! This must see home includes custom 2 tone paint, laminate wood and tile flooring in living areas plus ceiling fans for these warm summer days.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11230 Hidden Peak Avenue
11230 Hidden Peak Ave, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1431 sqft
LUXURY LIVING in the heart of Summerlin.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Mesa
1 Unit Available
5493 TWIN FEATHERS Way
5493 Twin Feathers Way, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1954 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This beautiful Summerlin home with 2 car garage will go super quick!. Located near Hualapai and Russell across from the beautiful Mesa Park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11062 Evvie Lane
11062 Evvie Lane, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1553 sqft
Beautiful Single Story Home on Large Corner Lot! Great Floor Plan! 2 Bedrooms + Den/Office. Large Great Room. Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar. Separate Master Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet. 2 Car Garage. Fully Landscaped Backyard w/Patio!

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2266 Aragon Canyon
2266 Aragon Canyon Street, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
Summerlin-Gaurd Gated community- Beautiful 2 story home with 3 Bedrooms 2-1/2 baths. Kitchen has granite counter, large eating area and patio access. The living room has shutters and den area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Summerlin South, NV

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Summerlin South renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

