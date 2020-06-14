Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:28 PM

189 Apartments for rent in Red Bank, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Red Bank renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Red Bank
2 Units Available
Molly Pitcher Village Apts
183 Branch Ave, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Red Bank, New Jersey, Molly Pitcher Village Apartments is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and on-site parking.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
171 Leighton Avenue
171 Leighton Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Be the first resident at the brand new 171 Leighton Avenue! A completely renovated custom colonial in the heart of Red Bank.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
21 Leroy Place
21 Leroy Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
623 sqft
Live in ''Red Hot Red Bank'' close to town shopping, restaurants and theater in this ground level one bedroom home located in the heart of town. Enjoy all that Red Bank has to offer. Kitchen has newer appliances and breakfast nook/dining area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
45 Linden Place
45 Linden Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Newly remodeled with open floor plan, this spacious rental is one block from Downtown Red Bank.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
113 Catherine Street
113 Catherine Street, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Here's your opportunity to Rent a Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with Detached Garage in Red Bank. Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout the Home, New Appliances, New Bathroom and so Much more.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
283 Spring Street
283 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Light & bright 2 bedroom, 1 bath first level unit with detached garage. Walk to great downtown Red Bank! Newer windows, hardwood floors, newer kitchen, AC units. Rent includes heat, water, sewer, grounds. Tenant pays gas & electric.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
15 Elm Place
15 Elm Place, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Completely gutted to the studs; high end renovation of a lovely 3 Bedroom & 2/1/2 bath Colonial w/ covered front porch & new hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/center island, granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
129 Tower Hill Drive
129 Tower Hill Drive, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath, corner unit with southern exposure in desirable Tower Hill. Direct entry into kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Living Room with fireplace and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
41 Spring Street
41 Spring St, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful half of a two family home walking distance to downtown Red Bank. New and updated kitchen & bath, 3 BRs including the 3rd floor refinshed attic, new bath, hardwood floors, full basement w/separate access, deck and 1 car garage.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
119 Oakland Street
119 Oakland Street, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
JUST RENOVATED! This newly remodeled stunner is a spacious 1 bedroom apartment located in one of the hottest neighborhoods in red bank.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
90 Pinckney Road
90 Pinckney Road, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
NO PETS, NO SMOKING, GOOD CREDIT.Two bedrooms on seperate levels and Laundry in the Basement of this three level Apartment.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
119 Oakland Street 1
119 Oakland St, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
JUST RENOVATED! This newly remodeled stunner is a spacious 1 bedroom apartment located in one of the hottest neighborhoods in red bank.
Results within 1 mile of Red Bank

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
36 Grant Place
36 Grant Place, Little Silver, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1261 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL! Come see this charming home in an ideal location with a spacious yard. Newer Kitchen! Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath home w screened in back porch, hardwood floors and fireplace. Borders Red Hot Red Bank for great restaurants and shopping.

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
567 W Front Street
567 West Front Street, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
COMMUTER'S DELIGHT, ONLY STEPS AWAY FROM RED HOT RED BANK!!! THIS LIGHT, BRIGHT, & TOTALLY RENOVATED 4-BEDROOM CAPE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT IS IN THE SOUGHT-AFTER RIVER PLAZA SECTION OF MIDDLETOWN.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Little Silver
1 Unit Available
129 Rumson Road
129 Rumson Road, Little Silver, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Annual Rental Only- Little Silver Four Bedroom Colonial in great location! Walk to shopping, restaurants and top notch school. This charming home features wood floors, arched doorways, built in cabinetry and an open front porch.
Results within 5 miles of Red Bank
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,249
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Eatontown
18 Units Available
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
66
66 Middletown Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3500 sqft
THIS NEWER BUILD TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL UPGRADES INCLUDED FEATURES: A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM (21 X 27) WITH SPACE FOR OFFICE OR SITTING ROOM AND A SPECTACULAR MASTER BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI, SHOWER STALL, DOUBLE SINK, ALL BEAUTIFULLY TILE.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
4 Knollwood Drive
4 Knollwood Drive, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1525 sqft
Stunning Expanded Ranch in hot Sycamore Manor! This .70 acre lot is nestled on a private street great for strolls & bike rides OR just 1000ft away is Sycamore Rec Complex, Fields, & Atchinson Elem. School.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
15 Windermere Road
15 Windermere Road, Lincroft, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
4635 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed above and beyond a model home with no expense spared.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
555 Cooper Road
555 Cooper Rd, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Beautiful, completely renovated and updated farmhouse in the heart of the Haskell Estate overlooking the famous Hunt fields.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
10 Karen Court
10 Karen Court, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
Beautiful home on a quiet block.,4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, All new bathrooms, hardwood floors, inground heated pool in a beautiful backyard, with sun room.Close to everything
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Red Bank, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Red Bank renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

