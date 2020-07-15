All apartments in Princeton
Barclay Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Barclay Square

1900 Barclay Blvd · (609) 552-8002
Location

1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ 08540

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1106 Barclay Blvd · Avail. now

$2,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Unit 106 Barclay Blvd · Avail. now

$2,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Unit 806 Barclay Blvd · Avail. Oct 8

$2,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 605 Barclay Blvd · Avail. Aug 1

$4,380

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2966 sqft

Unit 1107 Barclay Blvd · Avail. Aug 14

$4,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2707 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barclay Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
accessible
pool
gym
24hr maintenance
alarm system
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
media room
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
sauna
smoke-free community
trash valet
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound. As you make your way to "The 1900 Club", you will discover a community clubhouse that resembles some of the finest resort clubs, rather than anything the area has ever seen. The principals of Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, LLC have over four decades of development and management experience and have collaborated to create this special community. As premier homebuilders and land developers in the Northeast, our family of companies have developed thousands of residential units. Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal would be the pinnacle of any development achievement, but it is much more than that. Barclay Square represents a level of distinction and a community design that offers the consummate lifestyle.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2420380)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 application fee per adult
Deposit: Security deposit equals one month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Barclay Square have any available units?
Barclay Square has 13 units available starting at $2,505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Barclay Square have?
Some of Barclay Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barclay Square currently offering any rent specials?
Barclay Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barclay Square pet-friendly?
No, Barclay Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does Barclay Square offer parking?
Yes, Barclay Square offers parking.
Does Barclay Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Barclay Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Barclay Square have a pool?
Yes, Barclay Square has a pool.
Does Barclay Square have accessible units?
Yes, Barclay Square has accessible units.
Does Barclay Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Barclay Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Barclay Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Barclay Square has units with air conditioning.
