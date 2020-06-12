Apartment List
/
NE
/
la vista
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM

77 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in La Vista, NE

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
$
10 Units Available
Flatwater Apartments
9827 Centennial Rd, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$930
1017 sqft
Surround yourself with convenience at Flatwater Apartments in La Vista, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$890
979 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Harrison Hills by Broadmoor
6925 S 115th Street Plz, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1143 sqft
Voted Best of Omaha 2020, Harrison Hills by Broadmoor is where you will experience service and apartment homes that transcend the ordinary. With 16 unique floor plans, there's an apartment that will accommodate any lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of La Vista
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Maple Village
1 Unit Available
EVERGREEN TERRACE
11029 R Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$825
920 sqft
The Evergreen Terrace Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
$
35 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1194 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1345 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
42 Units Available
Axis
10532 South 97th Street, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1195 sqft
At the end of the day, come home to Axis in Papillion, Nebraska. We’re peacefully tucked away, but with easy access to Downtown Omaha, Papillion Landing, Papio Trail, and local restaurants and boutique shops.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Thomasville by Broadmoor
5820 S 99th St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$955
1075 sqft
Thomasville by Broadmoor invites you to live your life with amazing on site amenities, buzzing social life and incredible value.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Briarwood by Broadmoor
9434 U Ct, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
Briarwood by Broadmoor offers unbeatable location and incredible value. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes will make you feel at home.
Results within 5 miles of La Vista
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
East Outlying Papillion
14 Units Available
Titan Springs
2003 Longview St, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1017 sqft
What is it about Titan Springs, the premier luxury apartments in Papillion, Nebraska, stand out from the rest? Maybe its our polite and friendly management and maintenance team, or perhaps its our fully-equipped kitchens that are loaded with
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Montclair Trendwood Parkside and Georgetown
8 Units Available
Pacific West
14121 Pierce Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$950
939 sqft
Pacific West Apartment Homes offer spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments with extra large closets, vaulted ceilings, newer kitchen appliances, formal dining rooms, beautiful clubhouse with space for meetings or socials, laundry facilities
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Paddock Road
9 Units Available
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1295 sqft
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Montclair West
10 Units Available
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$969
920 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to downtown and I-80. Features include a dog park, swimming pool and barbecue area. Homes have private entrances, fireplaces and private patios.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$936
1055 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
21 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartments
15950 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1054 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Resort-style community offers 24-hour gym, business center, clubhouse, hot tub. Located in the beautiful highlands of suburban Omaha, near Hwy 278, shopping, lakes and parks.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westgate
1 Unit Available
Crown Park by Broadmoor
7930 Elm Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1213 sqft
All the perks of owning without touching a lawnmower or shovel again! Crown Park offers town home living that feature private attached garages, spacious desks, and large walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Westside
7 Units Available
Loveland Flats
8762 West Center Road, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1201 sqft
In the heart of the most sought-after neighborhood in Omaha, Loveland Flats offers amenity-rich living without the hassle of home maintenance.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
Westgate
15 Units Available
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1358 sqft
Our spacious, floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities provide residents with the gold standard of modern apartment living.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northwest Bellevue
41 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1040 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
11 Units Available
Aksarben Village by Broadmoor
2225 S 64th Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1255 sqft
Urban Living has been redefined. Broadmoor at Aksarben Village where work meets play, cosmopolitan meets sophistication and luxury meets convenience. You will experience contemporary living that goes beyond your normal apartment.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Venue at Werner Park
11951 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1058 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mockingbird Hills West
3 Units Available
Enclave by Broadmoor
9910 Q St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1154 sqft
Experience distinctively above ordinary apartment living. At Enclave by Broadmoor, you will be surrounded by amenities that truly define resort style living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$960
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
4 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
12115 William Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1125 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to Ameritrade, Oakview Mall and Lakeside Hospital. Private patio or 20-foot deck. Sparkling outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, tanning spa and communal outdoor BBQ.

June 2020 La Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 La Vista Rent Report. La Vista rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Vista rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 La Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 La Vista Rent Report. La Vista rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the La Vista rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

La Vista rents increased significantly over the past month

La Vista rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up sharply by 6.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in La Vista stand at $862 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,078 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. La Vista's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    La Vista rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased sharply in La Vista, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. La Vista is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • La Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $1,078 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 6.3% rise in La Vista.
    • While La Vista's rents rose sharply over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in La Vista than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in La Vista.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    La Vista 1 BedroomsLa Vista 2 BedroomsLa Vista 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Vista 3 BedroomsLa Vista Apartments with Balcony
    La Vista Apartments with GarageLa Vista Apartments with GymLa Vista Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Vista Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLa Vista Apartments with Parking
    La Vista Apartments with PoolLa Vista Apartments with Washer-DryerLa Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Vista Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Omaha, NELincoln, NEBellevue, NE
    Council Bluffs, IAPapillion, NEFremont, NE
    Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Iowa Western Community CollegeClarkson College
    Creighton UniversityNebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
    Midland University