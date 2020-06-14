Apartment List
/
NE
/
bellevue
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:05 PM

84 Apartments for rent in Bellevue, NE with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bellevue renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Northwest Bellevue
38 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$879
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$828
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
Studio
$890
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:21pm
$
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
78 Units Available
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1042 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Bellevue Boulevard West
4 Units Available
Chateau Bellevue
401 Chateau Dr, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$773
900 sqft
This quaint community is in a quiet neighborhood near Offutt Air Force Base. Apartment amenities include large closets, a balcony or patio, and modern appliances. Residents have access to a pool, playground and garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
7618 S 22nd St.
7618 South 22nd Street, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1272 sqft
Updated Raised Ranch - Updated 2bedroom/1 bath. Enjoy carpet in living area and hallway, original wood floors in bedrooms, new interior paint, an eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter Space.

1 of 25

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Old Towne
1 Unit Available
2405 Van Buren Street
2405 Van Buren Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
700 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, available now! Custom finishings throughout this gorgeous property near entertainment, shopping, and more! This one will be hard to beat! The open concept flows into the dining space as well as large living area.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Central Bellevue
1 Unit Available
2207 Lloyd Street
2207 Lloyd Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1650 sqft
Bellevue Split Entry - 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms split entry. Beautiful wood floors on main level. The master bedroom has a 3/4 bath. There is an eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. Finished basement has a fireplace and 1/2 bath.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Bellevue
1 Unit Available
1407 Imperial Dr
1407 Imperial Drive, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Fully Updated 2 Bed Home in Bellevue - This gem is tucked away just off Galvin Road. Featuring a fully updated interior, this one will be hard to beat! The large kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets and counter space.
Results within 1 mile of Bellevue

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
13915 Kelly Dr
13915 Kelly Drive, Sarpy County, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3687 sqft
Home for rent in Bellevue! - Golf course home with 4 bedroom, finished walkout basement and 4 bath. Stainless appliances, granite counters, wood floors and much more. Large fenced lot that backs up to Tregaron Golf Course.
Results within 5 miles of Bellevue
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Ford Birthsite
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Apartments
1042 S 30th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom Apartment in Midtown, Omaha - Enjoy stylish and contemporary living in this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in Midtown! Featuring a fenced in patio and culinary style kitchen. Also complete with all appliances! (RLNE2899034)
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
23 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
979 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Blackstone
6 Units Available
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Nebraska Medical Center
4 Units Available
Blackstone Station
3824 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$830
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Station in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Blackstone
4 Units Available
Blackstone Union
401 South 41st Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$905
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Union in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Old Market
5 Units Available
Harney Street Apartments
1115 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$725
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harney Street Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
2 Units Available
Midtown Court
508 S 35th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$695
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Midtown Court in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
$
Market West
14 Units Available
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$849
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
$
36 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$882
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Old Market
35 Units Available
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$900
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Mockingbird Hills West
4 Units Available
Enclave by Broadmoor
9910 Q St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$910
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1154 sqft
Experience distinctively above ordinary apartment living. At Enclave by Broadmoor, you will be surrounded by amenities that truly define resort style living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
3 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bellevue, NE

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bellevue renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBellevue 3 BedroomsBellevue Accessible ApartmentsBellevue Apartments with Balcony
Bellevue Apartments with GarageBellevue Apartments with GymBellevue Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBellevue Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBellevue Apartments with ParkingBellevue Apartments with Pool
Bellevue Apartments with Washer-DryerBellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Furnished ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly PlacesBellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NELincoln, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest BellevueNorthwest Bellevue
Bellevue Boulevard West
Central Bellevue

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue UniversityIowa Western Community College
Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health