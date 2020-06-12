/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:13 PM
68 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellevue, NE
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$985
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Fontenelle
21 Units Available
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,068
1507 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
78 Units Available
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1253 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
Southeast Bellevue
1 Unit Available
407 W 30th Avenue
407 West 30th Avenue, Bellevue, NE
407 W 30th Avenue Available 06/19/20 Olde Towne Bellevue - Cute 1 1/2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Each floor has 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Mudroom in the back of the house and fully fenced backyard.
Southwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
2932 Leawood Drive
2932 Leawood Drive, Bellevue, NE
2932 Leawood Drive Available 08/01/20 Large Ranch For Rent Bellevue! - Ranch available for rent in Bellevue! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, finished walk out basement, large deck, and fenced yard. Remodeled recently lots of room and double car garage.
Southwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
2707 Lynnwood Dr.
2707 Lynnwood Drive, Bellevue, NE
2707 Lynnwood Dr. Available 08/03/20 Bellevue Ranch For Rent! - Large ranch in a great neighborhood! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, finished basement with 2 additional rooms for an office and workout space. Covered large patio, 3 car garage and much more.
Southwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
3210 henery Circle
3210 Henery Circle, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1463 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3210 henery Circle in Bellevue. View photos, descriptions and more!
Old Towne
1 Unit Available
2405 Van Buren Street
2405 Van Buren Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
700 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, available now! Custom finishings throughout this gorgeous property near entertainment, shopping, and more! This one will be hard to beat! The open concept flows into the dining space as well as large living area.
Old Towne
1 Unit Available
2801 Madison St
2801 Madison Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$850
1066 sqft
2801 Madison St Available 06/15/20 Main floor unit available in Bellevue - Charming rental property in old town Bellevue. This is a ranch style upstairs unit of a home with yard and shed.
Central Bellevue
1 Unit Available
2207 Lloyd Street
2207 Lloyd Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1650 sqft
Bellevue Split Entry - 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms split entry. Beautiful wood floors on main level. The master bedroom has a 3/4 bath. There is an eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. Finished basement has a fireplace and 1/2 bath.
Results within 1 mile of Bellevue
Southwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
2703 Michaela St
2703 Michaela Street, Sarpy County, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1294 sqft
2703 Michaela St Available 07/03/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home minutes from Offutt Air Base - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Bellevue. Very clean home with a nice fenced in yard, great neighborhood.
Southwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
13915 Kelly Dr
13915 Kelly Drive, Sarpy County, NE
Home for rent in Bellevue! - Golf course home with 4 bedroom, finished walkout basement and 4 bath. Stainless appliances, granite counters, wood floors and much more. Large fenced lot that backs up to Tregaron Golf Course.
Southwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
13704 S 28th Circle
13704 South 28th Circle, Sarpy County, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2489 sqft
13704 S 28th Circle Available 06/19/20 Oakhurst Ranch - WELCOME HOME! Spacious Ranch style with fully finished walk out basement. 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage. Electric fireplace in the living room. This home sits on a cul-de-sac.
1 Unit Available
8216 South 66th Avenue
8216 South 66th Avenue, La Vista, NE
A Non-smoking home w/hrdwd flrs, spacious foyer. A fnBsmt w/4th BR, 3rd bath, storage & HUGE Fam Rm w/crnr FP,. An open kitchen w/bkfst bar, pantry, & flows into the great room w/FP& brick hearth! No Pets Allowed..
Results within 5 miles of Bellevue
6 Units Available
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
3 Bedrooms
$855
1046 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
Leavenworth
9 Units Available
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1540 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
East Outlying Papillion
14 Units Available
Titan Springs
2003 Longview St, Papillion, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1206 sqft
What is it about Titan Springs, the premier luxury apartments in Papillion, Nebraska, stand out from the rest? Maybe its our polite and friendly management and maintenance team, or perhaps its our fully-equipped kitchens that are loaded with
Cornish Heights
Contact for Availability
Onyx at Aksarben
1875 S 75th St, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$725
1088 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at Aksarben, a residential community featuring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
7 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
8500 Granville Pkwy, La Vista, NE
3 Bedrooms
$949
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Ridge Apartments in La Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
Heartland Park of America
19 Units Available
Greenhouse
900 Farnam St, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1740 sqft
Welcome to The Greenhouse, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska! Our apartment community features a selection of contemporary homes set within a historic address in the heart of Downtown Omaha.
36 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
South Papillion
1 Unit Available
Village at Papillion
1605 Barrington Pkwy, Sarpy County, NE
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Village at Papillion in Papillion, Nebraska! Our spacious two, three and four bedroom apartments feature individual entrances and are conveniently located near Offutt Air Force Base, schools, shopping and a hospital, The Village at Papillion
Morton Meadows
1 Unit Available
4663 Marcy St
4663 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
4 bedroom house for you! - Property Id: 233573 Amazing 4 bedroom home in the very popular Morton Meadows area with lawn care included.. Renovated 4 bedroom with newer kitchen hardwood floors fixtures and paint throughout.
