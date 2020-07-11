Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill guest suite package receiving yoga parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance internet access

Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues. Our pristine 1, 2 and 3 bedroom designer apartment homes are the best in affordable luxury. The contemporary living spaces we offer are complimented with fully-equipped modern kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, designer cabinetry, over-sized garden tubs, 9-foot ceilings, washer and dryer connections, private balcony, patio or sunroom and so much more. When you choose Hawthorne at Murrayville, you will get full access to our resort-style amenities including a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar, cyber cafe with printing, outdoor grill pavilion, outdoor stone fire pit, resort-style swimming pool, bark park complete with agility equipment, 24-hour fitness center with yoga studio and a great deal more. Exceeding expectations is what we do best.