Amenities
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues. Our pristine 1, 2 and 3 bedroom designer apartment homes are the best in affordable luxury. The contemporary living spaces we offer are complimented with fully-equipped modern kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, designer cabinetry, over-sized garden tubs, 9-foot ceilings, washer and dryer connections, private balcony, patio or sunroom and so much more. When you choose Hawthorne at Murrayville, you will get full access to our resort-style amenities including a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar, cyber cafe with printing, outdoor grill pavilion, outdoor stone fire pit, resort-style swimming pool, bark park complete with agility equipment, 24-hour fitness center with yoga studio and a great deal more. Exceeding expectations is what we do best.