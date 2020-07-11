All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like Hawthorne at Murrayville.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
Hawthorne at Murrayville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Hawthorne at Murrayville

5418 Sirius Dr · (833) 988-3660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Limited Time Specials! Rates as low as $990! Move in special of one month FREE! Call us today!
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC 28405

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-305 · Avail. Sep 27

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 6-204 · Avail. Aug 30

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 9-103 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-208 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,261

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit 1-202 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,261

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit 5-102 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9-108 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1333 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne at Murrayville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
package receiving
yoga
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues. Our pristine 1, 2 and 3 bedroom designer apartment homes are the best in affordable luxury. The contemporary living spaces we offer are complimented with fully-equipped modern kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, designer cabinetry, over-sized garden tubs, 9-foot ceilings, washer and dryer connections, private balcony, patio or sunroom and so much more. When you choose Hawthorne at Murrayville, you will get full access to our resort-style amenities including a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar, cyber cafe with printing, outdoor grill pavilion, outdoor stone fire pit, resort-style swimming pool, bark park complete with agility equipment, 24-hour fitness center with yoga studio and a great deal more. Exceeding expectations is what we do best.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $225 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash and pest control $17 per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $200 for each additional pet
limit: 3
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne at Murrayville have any available units?
Hawthorne at Murrayville has 13 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hawthorne at Murrayville have?
Some of Hawthorne at Murrayville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne at Murrayville currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne at Murrayville is offering the following rent specials: Limited Time Specials! Rates as low as $990! Move in special of one month FREE! Call us today!
Is Hawthorne at Murrayville pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne at Murrayville is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne at Murrayville offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne at Murrayville offers parking.
Does Hawthorne at Murrayville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorne at Murrayville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne at Murrayville have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne at Murrayville has a pool.
Does Hawthorne at Murrayville have accessible units?
No, Hawthorne at Murrayville does not have accessible units.
Does Hawthorne at Murrayville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne at Murrayville has units with dishwashers.
Does Hawthorne at Murrayville have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hawthorne at Murrayville has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Hawthorne at Murrayville?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court
Wilmington, NC 28412
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr
Wilmington, NC 28405
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412
Antiqua
3810 Portofino Ct
Wilmington, NC 28412
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive
Wilmington, NC 28412
Arboretum West
347 Arboretum Drive
Wilmington, NC 28405
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive
Wilmington, NC 28412

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with ParkingWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NC
Shallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NCSwansboro, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesHanover HeightsDry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
Devon ParkDowntown Wilmington

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity