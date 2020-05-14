All apartments in Columbia Falls
8 Martha Road, Unit 1
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

8 Martha Road, Unit 1

8 Martha Road · (406) 862-5566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8 Martha Road, Columbia Falls, MT 59912

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $950 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Available 06/10/20 Columbia Falls 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 155720

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment is close to shopping. Includes stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Spacious bedrooms and storage. Includes a designated 1 car carport.
Terms: Contact for details
Available: June 5, 2020
Rent: $ 950.00 plus utilities
Security Deposit: $ 1000.00
Small dog under 35lb considered with $100.00 pet fee and pet rent.
At Your Service Property Management
406-862-5566
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/155720
Property Id 155720

(RLNE5704684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

