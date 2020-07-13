Lagniappe of Biloxi

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 reservation fee / $250 lease term fee
Additional: Facilities: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (one pet) $600 (two pets) non-refundable
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, exotic animals, or birds are not allowed. 80 lb. max weight limit.
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.