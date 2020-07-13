Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

The lifestyle here at Lagniappe of Biloxi Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. We believe in bringing more value to our residents which is why we just finished undergoing a gorgeous renovation. These upscale renovations include Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, Washer and Dryer in every unit and beautiful wood plank flooring, We have also made major renovations adding more community amenities including a new playground, bark park, 6,000 sq. ft. deck, outside fireplace bar, and a poolside gazebo lounge. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!