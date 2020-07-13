All apartments in Biloxi
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:43 PM

Lagniappe of Biloxi

Open Now until 6pm
831 Cedar Lake Rd · (833) 300-0466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532
North Biloxi

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1921 · Avail. Aug 29

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 1604 · Avail. Aug 20

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1402 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,116

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Unit 1512 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,226

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lagniappe of Biloxi.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
The lifestyle here at Lagniappe of Biloxi Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. We believe in bringing more value to our residents which is why we just finished undergoing a gorgeous renovation. These upscale renovations include Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, Washer and Dryer in every unit and beautiful wood plank flooring, We have also made major renovations adding more community amenities including a new playground, bark park, 6,000 sq. ft. deck, outside fireplace bar, and a poolside gazebo lounge. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 reservation fee / $250 lease term fee
Additional: Facilities: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (one pet) $600 (two pets) non-refundable
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, exotic animals, or birds are not allowed. 80 lb. max weight limit.
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lagniappe of Biloxi have any available units?
Lagniappe of Biloxi has 5 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Biloxi, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Biloxi Rent Report.
What amenities does Lagniappe of Biloxi have?
Some of Lagniappe of Biloxi's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lagniappe of Biloxi currently offering any rent specials?
Lagniappe of Biloxi is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lagniappe of Biloxi pet-friendly?
Yes, Lagniappe of Biloxi is pet friendly.
Does Lagniappe of Biloxi offer parking?
Yes, Lagniappe of Biloxi offers parking.
Does Lagniappe of Biloxi have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lagniappe of Biloxi offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lagniappe of Biloxi have a pool?
Yes, Lagniappe of Biloxi has a pool.
Does Lagniappe of Biloxi have accessible units?
Yes, Lagniappe of Biloxi has accessible units.
Does Lagniappe of Biloxi have units with dishwashers?
No, Lagniappe of Biloxi does not have units with dishwashers.
