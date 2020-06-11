3 Apartments for rent in Tarkio, MO

/
1 Unit Available
606 South 7th Street, Apt 3
606 South 7th Street, Tarkio, MO
1 Bedroom
$400
576 sqft
2nd floor unit, 4 steps from ground level, 1 bedroom, newly remodeled with wood laminate flooring in living room, dinette, hallway and bedroom; ceramic tile in the galley kitchen and bathroom. New paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
607 South 7th Street, Apt 10
607 S 7th St, Tarkio, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
562 sqft
Unit is newly renovated. Has new wood laminate flooring in the living room dinette and bedroom and ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathroom.
1 Unit Available
611 South 7th Street Apt 21
611 S 7th St, Tarkio, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
675 sqft
Completely furnished month to month - utilities paid include Electric, Water, cable & trash. Cooking utensils, dishes, silverware and glassware provided, as well as bedding. Also available unfurnished on yrs lease at $490.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Tarkio rentals listed on Apartment List is $800.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tarkio from include Plattsmouth.