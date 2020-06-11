Apartment List
/
MO
/
tarkio
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3 Apartments for rent in Tarkio, MO

📍

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
606 South 7th Street, Apt 3
606 South 7th Street, Tarkio, MO
1 Bedroom
$400
576 sqft
2nd floor unit, 4 steps from ground level, 1 bedroom, newly remodeled with wood laminate flooring in living room, dinette, hallway and bedroom; ceramic tile in the galley kitchen and bathroom. New paint throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
607 South 7th Street, Apt 10
607 S 7th St, Tarkio, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
562 sqft
Unit is newly renovated. Has new wood laminate flooring in the living room dinette and bedroom and ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
611 South 7th Street Apt 21
611 S 7th St, Tarkio, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
675 sqft
Completely furnished month to month - utilities paid include Electric, Water, cable & trash. Cooking utensils, dishes, silverware and glassware provided, as well as bedding. Also available unfurnished on yrs lease at $490.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Tarkio?
The average rent price for Tarkio rentals listed on Apartment List is $800.
What cities do people live in to commute to Tarkio?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tarkio from include Plattsmouth.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Plattsmouth, NE