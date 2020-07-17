/
marion county
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM
5 Apartments for rent in Marion County, MO📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6449 CR 217
6449 County Road 217, Marion County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Country home, no outside maintenance! - Property Id: 313873 Views of fields, woods from home. More likely to see wildlife than people. Land lord lives out of view from house windows to the north.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2601 Hope
2601 Hope Street, Hannibal, MO
2 Bedrooms
$525
784 sqft
Stove, Refrigerator, CA, Washer/Dryer Hookups, NO PETS. ****Application available at ThurmanPropertiesLLC.com
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2 Melgrove
2 Melgrove Ln, Hannibal, MO
Studio
$450
FOR LEASE: Two office spaces, one is 317 sq. ft and the other is 290 sq. ft. There is a common conference room in the hallway and restrooms are on the lower level. Each lease for $450 per month. Landlord furnished utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Marion County
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1
2831 Bluff Ridge Drive, Quincy, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1020 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with bonus room FULLY FURNISHED UNIT. Very open living room and dining room area.
Results within 10 miles of Marion County
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
5205 Loft Drive - 1
5205 Loft Drive, Quincy, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
1 bedroom 1-1/2 bath Loft- FURNISHED UNIT! Bedroom and full bath on second level. ½ bath with open kitchen, dining, and living room layout on main floor.