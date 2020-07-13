Apartment List
traverse city
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Traverse City, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Traverse City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
1 Unit Available
Liv Arbors
2955 Leggett Dr, Traverse City, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community offers lush landscaping, pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court, and parking. Located just minutes from Miller Creek Nature Reserve, Boardman Lake, restaurants, and shopping. Units include dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace, and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Emerald Creek Apartments
2516 Crossing Cir, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$980
800 sqft
Excellent location just across the street from the Grand Traverse Mall. Units feature private balcony or patio, lots of natural light, and large living area. Community has trails, nature preserve, and more.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
1065 Washington Street
1065 Washington Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
1065 Washington Street Available 08/01/20 2BD/2BA Traverse City Two Bedroom Home - Charming 1,200 SF Two Story Home located in Traverse City. Great Location and Value.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Georgetown Dr #20
501 Georgetown Drive, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
917 sqft
501 Georgetown Dr #20 Available 07/28/20 501 Georgetown Dr Apt 20 - Two bedroom/1.5 bathroom condo located in Georgetown Square near the intersection of Veterans Drive and 14th Street in Traverse City.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
301 Cochlin Street
301 Cochlin Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1544 sqft
301 Cochlin Street Available 06/15/20 Convenient Location 2BD Bungalow - Available in June 2020. This bungalow is a 2BD/2BA and approximately 1,500 sqft.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1301 Cass Street
1301 South Cass Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Rental available October 1st, in SOFO. $1,375/month, plus utilities, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, remodeled kitchen, new hand hewn finished laminate floors, fresh paint, full basement, washer and dryer. No pets, no smoking. 1+ year lease available.
Results within 1 mile of Traverse City

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1505 Kent #2
1505 Kent Street, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
1505 Kent #2 Available 07/24/20 Premier Place 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a lovely 2 level condo located in Premier Place Offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, plus spacious lower level.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1052 Hemingway
1052 Hemingway Ln, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Lovely 2 bed 2 bath condo in close proximity to all that Traverse City has to offer! Meticulously maintained unit with vinyl plank floors in great room, kitchen and entryway. Fire place, vaulted ceilings, large master with private bathroom.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1469 US-31 N
1469 US-31 North, Grand Traverse County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
East Bay area seasonal 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment for lease from June to November. $2000.00 monthy, Lease includes all Utilities and Internet access. Assigned parking and off-site parking available.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3893 Franke Rd
3893 Franke Road, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 BR, 1 BA Home Close-In Location - Cute Cottage Style Home Near Downtown Traverse City, Located Between Meijer and TC West Middle School And Offers A 1 Car Attached Garage, Wood Floors in Primary Rooms And A Private, Level, Fenced Yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10790 E Traverse Hwy
10790 East Traverse Highway, Grand Traverse County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
Sept - May Rental - 4 Beds 1 Bath, Attached Garage - Furnished - Available for school year! Four Bedrooms, One Bath, with Attached 1 Car Garage. Off Season Rental. Walk to the beach! Tom's is across the street.
Results within 5 miles of Traverse City

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12012 S. Elk Run Dr
12012 South Elk Run Drive, Greilickville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Available Now! Large/Spacious Condo Cedar Creek - This beautifully spacious condo is located in the Cedar Creek Association is a 3 bedroom 3 bath, updated unit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11230 S Cottonwood Dr., #8
11230 South Cottonwood Drive, Leelanau County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
Cottonwood Condo - West TC Rental - This 2BD/1.5BA 1,200 sqft. condo is located in the Cottonwood HOA and features balconies, and a 1-car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3892 Leeside Lane
3892 Leeside Ln, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
900 sqft
3892 Leeside Lane Available 07/17/20 3892 Leeside Lane - A 2 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex unit located on a cul-de-sac in a private, wooded setting on the east side of town. Unfinished basement for storage space and attached 1-car garage. Attached deck.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5223 US-31 N
5223 US-31 North, Grand Traverse County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Luxurious on-the-Bay condo: beautiful views of east bay from most rooms. This 2300SF unit is on the first floor of the Surfside Condominium building in downtown Acme.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7221 Leelanau Hills Dr
7221 East Leelanau Hills Drive, Leelanau County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2200 sqft
7221 Leelanau Hills Dr Available 08/05/20 Spectacular Views - Large Home in Leelanau Hills - This is a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with lots of storage, large yard, amazing back deck with beautiful views of the valley. New Paint, Trim, and Carpeting.
Results within 10 miles of Traverse City

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4025 Cedar Lake Road
4025 Cedar Lake Road, Grand Traverse County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
4025 Cedar Lake Road Available 09/01/20 3BD 2BA Great Home on Cedar Lake Road - Rare opportunity to live in this unique home! This private wooded residence sits back from the road and abuts to State Land.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8597 E. Donner Rd
8597 East Donner Road, Leelanau County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2453 sqft
8597 E. Donner Rd Available 08/24/20 Beautiful Farmhouse Style Home - Recently updated farmhouse style home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1909 East Curry Drive
1909 East Curry Drive, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
768 sqft
Well Maintained 2 BR, 1 BA Split-Level Home - Conveniently Located Near Chums Corners, only 8 Miles From The Heart Of Downtown Traverse City.
City Guide for Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI, is known as the largest producer of cherries in the United States. Pie lovers rejoice!

Traverse City is a historic and mesmerizing fruit-bearing town. In summer months, tourists take to the picturesque waterfront to soak up every last bit of sun before indulging in the fresh sea fare that abounds at local dining establishments. Come fall, the leaves turn a brazen copper color, and residents enjoy days at local vineyards taking the time to sightsee, sans humidity. Traverse City has small-town charm and modern appeal. This town has a lot to offer with its lakeshore, tree-lined roads, and modest main streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Traverse City, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Traverse City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

