The Avenue Willow

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $199
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Renters insurance: $10/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: $25/month