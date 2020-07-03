All apartments in Louisville
The Avenue Willow
The Avenue Willow

2315 Glenmary Avenue · (502) 806-8177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2315 Glenmary Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204
Cherokee Triangle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit G3 · Avail. now

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit D3 · Avail. now

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit A3 · Avail. now

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Avenue Willow.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
online portal
Your new apartment at Avenue Willow not only puts you in the heart of the Highlands just minutes from downtown, it also provides a beautiful property inside and out! Enjoy chef's kitchens with granite counter tops, dark cherry plank flooring or antique hardwood flooring, included washer/dryer, all-new dark cherry or ivory cabinetry, controlled access doors, and a lushly landscaped property. The Avenue Willow is currently undergoing renovation! You will enjoy private off-street parking and access to our newly constructed outdoor pool. Welcome home to The Highlands.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $199
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Renters insurance: $10/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Avenue Willow have any available units?
The Avenue Willow has 3 units available starting at $1,279 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Avenue Willow have?
Some of The Avenue Willow's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Avenue Willow currently offering any rent specials?
The Avenue Willow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Avenue Willow pet-friendly?
Yes, The Avenue Willow is pet friendly.
Does The Avenue Willow offer parking?
Yes, The Avenue Willow offers parking.
Does The Avenue Willow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Avenue Willow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Avenue Willow have a pool?
Yes, The Avenue Willow has a pool.
Does The Avenue Willow have accessible units?
No, The Avenue Willow does not have accessible units.
Does The Avenue Willow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Avenue Willow has units with dishwashers.
