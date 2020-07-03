Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool new construction cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard online portal

Your new apartment at Avenue Willow not only puts you in the heart of the Highlands just minutes from downtown, it also provides a beautiful property inside and out! Enjoy chef's kitchens with granite counter tops, dark cherry plank flooring or antique hardwood flooring, included washer/dryer, all-new dark cherry or ivory cabinetry, controlled access doors, and a lushly landscaped property. The Avenue Willow is currently undergoing renovation! You will enjoy private off-street parking and access to our newly constructed outdoor pool. Welcome home to The Highlands.