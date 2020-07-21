All apartments in Louisville
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:17 AM

Royal Arms of Louisville

1900 Bashford Manor Ln · (502) 459-1804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1900 Bashford Manor Ln, Louisville, KY 40218
West Buechel

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-04 · Avail. Aug 1

$699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Royal Arms of Louisville.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
internet access
A Better Place to Live! We don't skimp on space or service; that's our guarantee! Each floor plan was designed to take full advantage of every square foot to afford you ample room for comfortable living. Our superb location combined with our at home interiors provide you with the best value for your dollar. So stop by Royal Arms today and we guarantee you will get the Royal Treatment!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required Water/ Sewer/ Trash Monthly Charge- Varies by Unit Type: $23- 41 Month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
rent: $20/Month
restrictions: Up to 25 lbs. For more information on our pet policy, please contact the office.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Royal Arms of Louisville have any available units?
Royal Arms of Louisville has a unit available for $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Royal Arms of Louisville have?
Some of Royal Arms of Louisville's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Royal Arms of Louisville currently offering any rent specials?
Royal Arms of Louisville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Royal Arms of Louisville pet-friendly?
Yes, Royal Arms of Louisville is pet friendly.
Does Royal Arms of Louisville offer parking?
Yes, Royal Arms of Louisville offers parking.
Does Royal Arms of Louisville have units with washers and dryers?
No, Royal Arms of Louisville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Royal Arms of Louisville have a pool?
Yes, Royal Arms of Louisville has a pool.
Does Royal Arms of Louisville have accessible units?
No, Royal Arms of Louisville does not have accessible units.
Does Royal Arms of Louisville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Royal Arms of Louisville has units with dishwashers.
