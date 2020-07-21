Royal Arms of Louisville

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Water/ Sewer/ Trash Monthly Charge- Varies by Unit Type: $23- 41 Month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
rent: $20/Month
restrictions: Up to 25 lbs. For more information on our pet policy, please contact the office.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.