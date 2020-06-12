38 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Florence, KY

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
3 Units Available
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Union
9 Units Available
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1070 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
10 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1056 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Central Florence
16 Units Available
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1145 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
Results within 1 mile of Florence
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
Results within 5 miles of Florence
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Elsmere
26 Units Available
Overlook Apartment Homes
3000 Stoneybrook Ln, Elsmere, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1054 sqft
Located in Elsmere, just minutes from Cincinnati and Florence Mall. Luxury community is pet-friendly and features a resort-style pool and fitness center. Units have granite counters, hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Burlington
9 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$925
1108 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Burlington
1 Unit Available
1977 Timberwyck Lane
1977 Timberwyck Lane, Burlington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Convenient living with everything at your fingertips! This exclusive community offers a pool, clubhouse, and fitness center as well as grocery shopping within walking distance.
Results within 10 miles of Florence
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Business District
13 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1396 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Hills
9 Units Available
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Licking Riverside
7 Units Available
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1331 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
$
Central Business District
62 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Westwood
5 Units Available
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
Taylors Landing
31 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Westwood
3 Units Available
Montana Valley Apartments
2678 Montana Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$835
903 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, exposed brick walls and plenty of storage space. Pool and playground in complex. These apartments are situated next to the Mt. Airy Forest. Nearby Western Hills Plaza offers convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Delaware Crossing Apartments
1800 Brentwood Ln, Independence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$820
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Delaware Crossing Apartments in Independence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Westwood
18 Units Available
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$680
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Central Business District
22 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Wilder
1 Unit Available
Vista Pointe
120 Vista Pointe Drive, Wilder, KY
2 Bedrooms
$839
995 sqft
110 Vista Pointe Dr Apt.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 27 at 04:27pm
Eastside Covington
2 Units Available
River's Edge at Eastside Pointe
1028 Greenup St, Covington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1172 sqft
Easy access to downtown Cincinnati and I-71. Pet-friendly community with a health and fitness center and a pavilion with outdoor dining. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers and unique open floor plans.

June 2020 Florence Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Florence Rent Report. Florence rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Florence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Florence Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Florence Rent Report. Florence rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Florence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Florence rents declined slightly over the past month

Florence rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Florence stand at $744 for a one-bedroom apartment and $978 for a two-bedroom. Florence's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Cincinnati Metro

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Florence over the past year, cities in the rest of the metro are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Florence metro for which we have data. Kentucky as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Fairfield is the most expensive of all Florence metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,110; of the 10 largest cities in Kentucky metro that we have data for, Covington, Bowling Green, and Elizabethtown, where two-bedrooms go for $812, $722, and $745, respectively, are the three major cities in the metro besides Florence to see rents fall year-over-year (-13.3%, -1.3%, and -1.2%).
    • Hamilton, Cincinnati, and Lexington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 0.7%, and 0.7%, respectively).

    Florence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Florence, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Florence is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Florence's median two-bedroom rent of $978 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Florence.
    • While rents in Florence fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Florence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Florence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Middletown
    $680
    $900
    0
    0.3%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    0
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    -0.4%
    -13.3%
    Florence
    $740
    $980
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    0.3%
    -11.2%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

