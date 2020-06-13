Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:52 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, KS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Fairway Flats
1525 Birdie Way, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,220
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1572 sqft
Enjoy beautifully landscaped grounds and expansive golf course views while watching the sunrise or sunset from your own private balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
25 Units Available
Village1
2411 Louisiana St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1052 sqft
Free cable in these air-conditioned apartments with extra storage. 24-hour maintenance. Gym, basketball court, pool and laundry center on-site. Right next to The Malls Shopping Center. A mile from Haskell Indian Nations University.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Deerfield
1 Unit Available
Princeton Place
2208 Princeton Boulevard, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1114 sqft
((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) PRINCETON PLACE TOWN HOMES *2 Bed/2 Car Garage* - Princeton Place will serve all your needs. Perfect location, just minutes away from i-70, perfect amount of privacy with a small community feel.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Oread
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie Place
1133 Kentucky St, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Inexpensive furnished units boast microwaves, ranges, ovens, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies. Proximity to University of Kansas great for students. Blocks away from dining options.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Overland Pointe Townhomes
5245 Overland Dr, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1487 sqft
In-unit conveniences include stainless steel appliances, fireplaces, and patios or balconies. Close to Free State High School. Lots of shopping and dining options within a mile of the community.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
800 New Hampshire
800 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$950
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1048 sqft
Located in downtown, close to Buford Watson, Jr. Park. Units offer residents dishwashers, laundry, patios or balconies, and ranges. Pet-friendly community includes Internet access and parking.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Bauer Farms
4541 Bauer Farm Drive, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1624 sqft
Wine room, clubhouse, game room and media room. Newly built apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garages. Off Overland Drive in Lawrence, near schools and parks like Lawrence Nature Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
888 Lofts
888 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$995
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1055 sqft
This community provides tenants with a gym, beautiful pool and garage parking. Apartments feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. Just steps away from the shopping and dining along Massachusetts Street.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Oread
3 Units Available
Melrose Court
1605 Tennessee St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$675
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$770
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1235 sqft
A beautiful area in a residential neighborhood. On-site amenities include a pool and full gym. Lots of extra storage and private parking provided. Within walking distance of Kansas University. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
901 New Hampshire St
901 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$880
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1000 sqft
Stained concrete flooring and exposed loft ceilings are sure to impress in these bright, one-of-a-kind units. Appreciate fine finishes like luxury showers, dark maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Oread Apartments
1201 Oread Ave, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$535
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$635
600 sqft
Restored historic building re-imagined as student living. Studios and one-bedroom floor plans with cast-iron tubs, wood floors, and gas and water paid. Walk to class at Kansas University. Pool and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Oread
2 Units Available
Rollins Place
1403 Tennessee St, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$785
675 sqft
Modern units with eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and balconies/patios. Onsite laundry and private parking. Within walking distance of University of Kansas. Near Brook Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West Hills Homes
3 Units Available
Briarstone
1008 Emery Rd, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$645
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
910 sqft
Spacious apartment homes right near the University of Kansas. Apartment highlights include ceilings fans, private balconies/patios and in-unit laundry. Within a short distance of the Kansas River and Lawrence Country Club.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes
5000 Clinton Pkwy, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1235 sqft
Landscaped apartment community in a wooded setting minutes from Clinton Lake. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, and private patio or balcony. On-site conference room, cyber cafe, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
17 Units Available
Alvadora Apartments
5555 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$825
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1050 sqft
Alvadora Apartment Homes offer beautiful one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Lawrence, Kansas with an easy commute to the University of Kansas and minutes from daily conveniences like shopping, entertainment, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
2 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
3100 W 22nd St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peppertree Apartments is a quiet residential neighborhood just two miles from the University of Kansas Campus. The units offer hardwood floors, garbage disposals and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
23 Units Available
Aberdeen Apartments
2300 Wakarusa Dr, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$743
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
950 sqft
The Aberdeen apartment community, in Lawrence, Kansas, inspires interaction. With beautifully landscaped common areas and an upgraded 24-hour fitness center, it harkens back to a time when neighbors enjoyed getting to know each other.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
East Lawrence
1 Unit Available
Poehler Lofts
619 East 8th Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1083 sqft
Arts District Location!!!! Warehouse Condo for Lease. $1650.00 a month rent with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. 1395 Sq Feet. Water, trash and sewer are paid for, no gas bill, just electric.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
1 Unit Available
Autumn Place
2312 West 26th Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$720
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location near the University of Kansas, Holcomb Recreational Center, and public transportation. Air conditioned apartments with ceiling fans, washers/dryers, tubs/showers, and high-speed internet access.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
Sunset Hills
21 Units Available
Country Club on 6th
2512 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$589
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$613
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
841 sqft
Conveniently close to I-70, Highway 59 and Highway 40, and just minutes from the University of Kansas, Broken Arrow Park and Lawrence Country Club. Special features including two swimming pools, tennis courts, gym and more.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2712 Meadow Dr
2712 Meadow Drive, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1623 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home for Rent or for Sale! This wonderful home is available June 1st for you to purchase or rent. New carpet and paint March of 2019, New exterior paint October of 2019.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2346 Vermont
2346 Vermont Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$900
936 sqft
2346 Vermont Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House! - Wonderful Ranch style home in quiet neighborhood off 23rd st. Hardwood floors throughout Large front porch Washer/Dryer Hookups 1 Car garage (RLNE5683029)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Pinckney
1 Unit Available
400 Wisconsin St - I
400 Wisconsin St, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Very spacious 3BR/1BA apartment for rent.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
1 Unit Available
2014 West 27th Terrace
2014 West 27th Terrace, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
14 West 27th Terrace Apt #7, Lawrence, KS 66046 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by David Gage, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
City Guide for Lawrence, KS

Score! You’ve decided to find a new apartment... Just a 45 minute drive from Kansas City, it’s the 6th largest city in the state of Kansas with a population of nearly 90,000.

Finding an apartment or duplex to rent in Lawrence is fairly easy, as they are scattered throughout the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lawrence, KS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lawrence renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

