21 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lawrence, KS

Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Deerfield
1 Unit Available
Princeton Place
2208 Princeton Boulevard, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1114 sqft
((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) PRINCETON PLACE TOWN HOMES *2 Bed/2 Car Garage* - Princeton Place will serve all your needs. Perfect location, just minutes away from i-70, perfect amount of privacy with a small community feel.
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
5 Units Available
800 New Hampshire
800 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1048 sqft
Located in downtown, close to Buford Watson, Jr. Park. Units offer residents dishwashers, laundry, patios or balconies, and ranges. Pet-friendly community includes Internet access and parking.
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
6 Units Available
Bauer Farms
4541 Bauer Farm Drive, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
965 sqft
Wine room, clubhouse, game room and media room. Newly built apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garages. Off Overland Drive in Lawrence, near schools and parks like Lawrence Nature Park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
9 Units Available
888 Lofts
888 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1055 sqft
This community provides tenants with a gym, beautiful pool and garage parking. Apartments feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. Just steps away from the shopping and dining along Massachusetts Street.
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
Oread
2 Units Available
Ten Ten Lofts
10 W 10th St, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1236 sqft
Located in Historic Downtown Lawrence. Beautiful loft-like apartments feature controlled access, free cable and 11-foot ceilings. Luxury amenities include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and slate tiles. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
Oread
3 Units Available
Melrose Court
1605 Tennessee St, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1235 sqft
A beautiful area in a residential neighborhood. On-site amenities include a pool and full gym. Lots of extra storage and private parking provided. Within walking distance of Kansas University. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
8 Units Available
901 New Hampshire St
901 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1000 sqft
Stained concrete flooring and exposed loft ceilings are sure to impress in these bright, one-of-a-kind units. Appreciate fine finishes like luxury showers, dark maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
1 Unit Available
Overland Pointe Townhomes
5245 Overland Dr, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1487 sqft
In-unit conveniences include stainless steel appliances, fireplaces, and patios or balconies. Close to Free State High School. Lots of shopping and dining options within a mile of the community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Fairway Flats
1525 Birdie Way, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1210 sqft
Enjoy beautifully landscaped grounds and expansive golf course views while watching the sunrise or sunset from your own private balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
2 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
3100 W 22nd St, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
952 sqft
Peppertree Apartments is a quiet residential neighborhood just two miles from the University of Kansas Campus. The units offer hardwood floors, garbage disposals and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
24 Units Available
Aberdeen Apartments
2300 Wakarusa Dr, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$874
950 sqft
The Aberdeen apartment community, in Lawrence, Kansas, inspires interaction. With beautifully landscaped common areas and an upgraded 24-hour fitness center, it harkens back to a time when neighbors enjoyed getting to know each other.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
17 Units Available
Alvadora Apartments
5555 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$920
1050 sqft
Alvadora Apartment Homes offer beautiful one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Lawrence, Kansas with an easy commute to the University of Kansas and minutes from daily conveniences like shopping, entertainment, dining and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
15 Units Available
Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes
5000 Clinton Pkwy, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$915
998 sqft
Landscaped apartment community in a wooded setting minutes from Clinton Lake. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, and private patio or balcony. On-site conference room, cyber cafe, fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
East Lawrence
2 Units Available
Poehler Lofts
619 East 8th Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$577
1083 sqft
Arts District Location!!!! Warehouse Condo for Lease. $1650.00 a month rent with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. 1395 Sq Feet. Water, trash and sewer are paid for, no gas bill, just electric.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
East Lawrence
2 Units Available
9 Del Lofts
900 Delaware Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
878 sqft
9 Del Lofts is the combination of modern design and artistic styling making this community of the most unique living spaces in Lawrence, KS.
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
31 Units Available
August Place
2310 W 26th St, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$635
925 sqft
Located close to I-70, with first-rate recreational facilities nearby like the Holcomb and Naismith Valley parks. Apartments and villa homes have spacious living quarters, fully furnished kitchens and walk-in closets.

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
5400 Overland Dr.
5400 Overland Drive, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1159 sqft
Why are you looking for a renter? I accepted a position in Colorado. You will be able to sign the lease directly with the property manager and take over the lease. You can contact myself or Cameron (press 1 to get to West End).

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
East Lawrence
1 Unit Available
826 Pennsylvania Street - 3
826 Pennsylvania Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1116 sqft
** VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE **Water and gas included in monthly rental rate! Beautiful, loft-style apartment in this 1950's historic warehouse building.

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Oread
1 Unit Available
1130 W. 11th St. - B6
1130 Fambrough Drive, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
986 sqft
Our 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment was designed and fully renovated to meet the needs of today's students.

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Oread
1 Unit Available
1030 Missouri Street - A1
1030 Missouri Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
986 sqft
Our 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment was designed and fully renovated to meet the needs of today's students.

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
826 Pennsylvania Street, Unit 1
826 Pennsylvania St, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1116 sqft
** VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE **Water and gas included in monthly rental rate! Beautiful, loft-style apartment in this 1950's historic warehouse building.

Lawrence rent trends were flat over the past month

Lawrence rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lawrence stand at $719 for a one-bedroom apartment and $941 for a two-bedroom. Lawrence's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lawrence, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Kansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,517; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Manhattan, where a two-bedroom goes for $743, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%).
    • Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (8.4%, 5.6%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Lawrence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Lawrence, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lawrence is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lawrence's median two-bedroom rent of $941 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Lawrence.
    • While Lawrence's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lawrence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Lawrence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

