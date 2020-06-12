30 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lafayette, IN

Apartment List
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
40 Units Available
Overture Flats
110 Opus Ln, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities include a pool with sundeck, 24-hour gym and valet trash service. On SR 26 just off I-65, close to many shops and restaurants.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Bradford Place
3224 S 9th St, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$820
800 sqft
Quiet community with one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Private balcony/patio. Bike storage and pool on site. Easy access to Highway 52.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3029 Chinook Lane
3029 Chinook Lane, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom home on the south side of Lafayette! - This home is in the LSC school Corporation and is conviently located to shops, resturant and schools. Give us a call today for a tour. (RLNE5845685)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Historic Jefferson
1 Unit Available
1107 Brown St.
1107 Brown Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1107 Brown St. - 1107 Brown St. Available 07/15/20 Two bedroom Close to Downtown - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5817141)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1933 Salem
1933 Salem Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1st Floor apartment - (RLNE5787626)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Lafayette
1 Unit Available
523 Main Street
523 Main Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
Large Two Bedroom Right Downtown! - Coming available soon, this completely renovated two bedroom, two bathroom apartment located in Downtown Lafayette has plenty to offer! Features of this unique unit include oversized bedrooms, walk in closets and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Lawrence McAllister
1 Unit Available
2100 Underwood Street
2100 Underwood Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1004 sqft
2100 Underwood Street Available 08/01/20 Cute 2 bedroom home! Must see! - This house is super cute. 2 bedroom/ 1 bath. Great yard and close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Give us a call today! (RLNE5059821)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Columbian Park
1 Unit Available
2022 Scott Street
2022 Scott Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
2022 Scott Street Available 07/15/20 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex - This unit is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex. (RLNE4980812)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Columbian Park
1 Unit Available
11 S 31st Street
11 South 31st Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
924 sqft
11 S 31st Street Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE4152844)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2844 Plaza Court
2844 Plaza Court, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
2844 Plaza Court Available 07/01/20 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE WHITE PINES - 2 bed, 2 bath duplex on Lafayette's south side. Vinyl floors and carpeting. Washer and dryer in unit. Tenant pays electric and water/sewage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Lafayette
1 Unit Available
225 N. 2nd Street Unit 2F
225 N 2nd St, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
Chic Condo in Downtown Lafayette - Just seconds from the Wabash River and all of the excellent shops and restaurants downtown Lafayette has to offer, this beautiful 2 bedroom condo is the perfect place to immerse yourself in Lafayette's unique

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Perrin
1 Unit Available
202 Perrin Avenue
202 Perrin Avenue, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Fantastic turn of the century flats with great charm and character. Located in a nice, quiet location that is just steps from of downtown Lafayette.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Centennial
1 Unit Available
715 North 4th Street - 8
715 N 4th St, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
650 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment Conveniently located right next to Old U.S. 231, this house is close to the main roads and has easy access to the major bus lines that run to Purdue. This home is located just across the bridge in Lafayette.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2107 Central St.
2107 Central Avenue, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
816 sqft
Hidden Gem! Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath! - 2 bedroom 1 bath house centrally located in Lafayette. There is a basement, fenced in yard, concrete patio and a shed. The home is furnished with a stove, refrigerator and washer and dryer.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Perrin
1 Unit Available
200 Perrin Avenue
200 Perrin Avenue, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Heat, Gas, Water, Sewage and Trash included in rent. Fantastic turn of the century flats with great charm and character. Located in a nice, quiet location that is just steps from of downtown Lafayette.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Perrin
1 Unit Available
206 Perrin Avenue
206 Perrin Avenue, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Heat, Gas, Water, Sewage and Trash included in rent. Fantastic turn of the century flats with great charm and character. Located in a nice, quiet location that is just steps from of downtown Lafayette.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
715 Tippecanoe Street - 6
715 Tippecanoe St, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment These spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments are great for graduate students! Just on the other side of the river, these units have controlled access via security code entry to the building, on-site laundry facilities, and parking.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
715 Tippecanoe Street - 2
715 Tippecanoe Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment These spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments are great for graduate students! Just on the other side of the river, these units have controlled access via security code entry to the building, on-site laundry facilities, and parking.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
127 Washington Street
127 Washington Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly Renovated Adorable 2-Bedroom House! - This adorable home received a makeover recently making it perfect to move in right away! Enjoy all new flooring and paint, washer/dryer in unit, a back deck, one-car garage, and fenced-in front yard.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Perrin
1 Unit Available
204 Perrin Avenue
204 Perrin Avenue, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Heat, Gas, Water, Sewage and Trash included in rent. Fantastic turn of the century flats with great charm and character. Located in a nice, quiet location that is just steps from of downtown Lafayette.
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Chauncey
1 Unit Available
434 N Grant Street #3
434 North Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
Unit #3 Available 08/07/20 Great 2 bed 2 bath minutes to Purdue - Property Id: 291968 Self-contained free standing unit in a great campus location. Newer flooring, kitchen cabinets and countertops. Nice unit. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
214 Pierce Street - 4
214 Pierce St, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
400 sqft
Look no further! This multi-unit house is in the perfect location for students, situated right next to a popular park, and is only a block from Krannert. It contains a few 1bed/1bath and 2bed/1bath units.
Results within 5 miles of Lafayette
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
41 Units Available
The Century
3483 Apollo Lane, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1023 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to The Century Apartments at Purdue Research Park — a premier community of brand-new apartments in West Lafayette opening this summer.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Trailside Flats Apartments
90 Country Squire Ct, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$940
798 sqft
Located off Sagamore Parkway near the Super Walmart. Completely updated units with new carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel and black appliances, subway shower tile, and two-panel doors.

June 2020 Lafayette Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lafayette Rent Report. Lafayette rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lafayette rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lafayette rent trends were flat over the past month

Lafayette rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lafayette stand at $668 for a one-bedroom apartment and $814 for a two-bedroom. Lafayette's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lafayette, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
    • South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Lafayette rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Lafayette, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lafayette is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lafayette's median two-bedroom rent of $814 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Lafayette.
    • While Lafayette's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lafayette than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lafayette.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

