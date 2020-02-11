2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1

Amenities
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with bonus room FULLY FURNISHED UNIT. Very open living room and dining room area. Garage included and also a patio outside for grilling! Very spacious unit! Pet Friendly! Washer and Dryer Included! Electric, Water, Basic Cable and Basic Internet Included too! You have to check it out!
