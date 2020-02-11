All apartments in Quincy
2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1

2831 Bluff Ridge Drive · (217) 919-2208
Location

2831 Bluff Ridge Drive, Quincy, IL 62305

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with bonus room FULLY FURNISHED UNIT. Very open living room and dining room area. Garage included and also a patio outside for grilling! Very spacious unit! Pet Friendly! Washer and Dryer Included! Electric, Water, Basic Cable and Basic Internet Included too! You have to check it out!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1 have any available units?
2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1 have?
Some of 2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2831 Bluff Ridge Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
