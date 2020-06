Amenities

in unit laundry 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

323 N. Ward Available 08/01/20 LARGE 1 Bedroom on N. Ward! - This is LARGE 1 bedroom house located on N. Ward is an awesome place! It offers a huge living room with a small sunroom/office area. Also offers a dining room coming off of the kitchen. Has a 1 car garage and a very private back yard!



(RLNE1854710)