2 bed 2 bath apartments
28 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Richmond Hill, GA
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1117 sqft
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond Hill
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
10 Units Available
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
11 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
11 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1207 sqft
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1146 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
Results within 10 miles of Richmond Hill
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
10 Units Available
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
948 sqft
Welcome Home to River Walk River Walk Savannah provides our residents with unparalleled luxury with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, screened patio/balconies and washer/dryer cabinets thoughtfully mingled with modern
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Southside
12 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
30 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1180 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
44 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1165 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
10 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1098 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 02:30pm
14 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
797 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
21 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1195 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
210 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1163 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
The Trellis
15 Brasseler Blvd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1159 sqft
Find a lifestyle that fits you. When it comes to service, our friendly, professional onsite management staff does what it takes to make your experience at The Trellis an experience of higher standard of living.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
112 Units Available
Parc at Pooler
2200 Old Quacco Rd, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
Welcome Home to Parc at Pooler. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
777 King George Boulevard
777 King George Boulevard, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1565 sqft
777 King George Blvd #53 Savannah, GA 31419 Updated Townhome! Freshly painted. 2 bedrooms! 2 1/2 baths! Decorative molding in foyer. 9 foot ceilings on the 1st floor. Hard wood floors in downstairs living area.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Windsor Forest
1 Unit Available
163 Holland Park Circle
163 Holland Park Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1292 sqft
2BR, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome at Holland Park Townhomes in SouthSide.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
1 Unit Available
16 Cobbler Court
16 Cobbler Court, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1130 sqft
16 Cobbler Court Rent $1000 Half of a Duplex. 2BR, 2BA, fenced in courtyard, attic & outside storage. Window over kitchen sink - kitchen open at both ends to walk thru. Two-tone paint job with tan walls & white trim. Carpet & vinyl flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
215 Sonata Circle
215 Sonata Circle, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1124 sqft
215 Sonata Circle Pooler, GA 31322 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo! Terrific Pooler Location in desirable Harmony Townes! Close to I-16 and I-95, Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment Complex! Single Story End Condominium Unit! Screened in Porch
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
42 Travertine Circle
42 Travertine Cir, Chatham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1449 sqft
42 Travertine Circle Savannah, GA 31419 Beautiful Condo available at Stonelake at Berwick Plantation! Great location close to Hunter Army Airfield, Fort Stewart, Shopping and Downtown Savannah!! Walking Distance to Kroger Grocery Store, Shopping
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
1 Unit Available
528 Wild Turkey Road
528 Wild Turkey Road, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1145 sqft
Spacious home convenient to southside. Pet friendly depending. Easy to see. Covid-friendly rental application.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Windsor Forest
1 Unit Available
12300 Apache Avenue
12300 Apache Ave, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12300 Apache Avenue in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
164 Reese Way
164 Reese Way, Chatham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1040 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Property: 164 Reese Way Savannah, Ga 31419 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom $1200 per month Highlights: Available August 15th End Unit 1040 Square Feet All Electric Amenities (Playground, Pool, Lawn Care) Pet-Friendly Property
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
1 Unit Available
826 Tibet Ave.
826 Tibet Avenue, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1262 sqft
Colonial Place Townhomes-Southside Savannah-Tibet/Middleground Area - Tibet Avenue End Unit Townhome freshly painted, Great Room with new vinyl plank flooring offering a guest closet and extra storage closet. Powder Room on the main floor.
