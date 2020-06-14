46 Apartments for rent in Grovetown, GA with hardwood floors
In the not-so-good old days, many Augusta residents owned properties in Grovetown, allowing them to escape from the city life troubles brought on by the swampy areas along the river bank. They commuted in a relatively speedy fashion using the old "Picayune" train.
With a population of just over 11,000, Grovetown is a bustling small town with plenty of things for residents to do. The weather is moderate year-round (the average temperature is about 64 degrees), making the living easy and comfortable in Grovetown. From keeping you connected with public transportation and parks, to culture and dining, Grovetown really has it all. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grovetown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.