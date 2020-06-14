Apartment List
/
GA
/
grovetown
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:03 PM

46 Apartments for rent in Grovetown, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grovetown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
40 Units Available
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1515 sqft
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.
Verified

1 of 125

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Sterlington
205 Woodward Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1047 sqft
Welcome to Sterlington Apartments in Grovetown, GA! Our new and modern community is located less than a mile to Gate 2 of Fort Gordon and is in the heart of the growing Grovetown community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
584 Lory Lane
584 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1437 sqft
Excellent Corner lot brick and vinyl home located close to Fort Gordon for short commutes. Popular single story plan with large Great Room with fireplace as focal point of room and hardwood flooring.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
103 Tyler Street
103 Tyler Street, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1900 sqft
103 Tyler Street Available 06/01/20 4 Bed/2 Bath in Grovetown w/ 2-Car Garage & Fenced Yard - Available June 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home is located in Liberty Hills subdivision in Columbia County, just minutes from Ft. Gordon.
Results within 1 mile of Grovetown

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4405 Raleigh Drive
4405 Raleigh Drive, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2453 sqft
Recently constructed - home is only 3 year old! Available for late July/August occupancy. This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Willow Oak Subdivision features hardwood floors in foyer and dining room.

1 of 43

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1147 Indian Springs Trail
1147 Indian Springs Trail, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2613 sqft
$1650/mo. Available NOW! Corner lot, over 2600sf in Indian Springs. This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Hardwood flooring throughout foyer, living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen and dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Grovetown
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Belair
19 Units Available
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$939
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1005 sqft
Welcome to Helena Springs, one of Augusta’s newest apartment communities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
154 Hickory Drive
154 Hickory Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1766 sqft
Rare Martinez Home on 3.1 Acres! - Located on a beautiful 3.1 Acre Lot, this rare beauty in Martinez at first glance looks like a standard brick home, but as you tour it you can see it is so much more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4528 Plantation Rd
4528 Plantation Road, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
4528 Plantation Rd Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent - 4528 Plantation Rd Martinez, GA 30907 - 3BR/ 2BTH RANCH OFF BELAIR ROAD CLOSE TO I-20 & MINUTES FROM FT GORDON.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4873 Orchard Hill Drive
4873 Orchard Hill Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2003 sqft
4873 Orchard Hill Drive Available 08/10/20 Home For Rent - 4873 Orchard Hill Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home, 2003 Heated Sq/ft Home with 2 car garage. Located in Columbia County and zoned for sought after Evans School District.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Belair
1 Unit Available
4411 Silverton Road
4411 Silverton Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1454 sqft
$1250/month. Available NOW! Home features wood flooring in living room (with ceiling fan and fireplace) and hallway. Eat-in Kitchen has new tile flooring, plenty of cabinets and appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
308 Brentford Avenue
308 Brentford Avenue, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,925
2820 sqft
Available for July occupancy in premier Canterbury Farms neighborhood. Spacious 5 bedroom/3 full bath. Two-story foyer with hardwood floors, open upstairs hallway. Spacious great room with fireplace open to the kitchen and breakfast room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
117 Highview Drive
117 Highview Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1919 sqft
Available June 15, 2020. Large well maintained, updated tri level home with fenced rear yard, covered patio, family room or 4th bedroom. Laminate hardwood floors on the main level; upgraded kitchen and appliances. Pleasure to show. No Pets.

1 of 21

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
502 Julia Court
502 Julia Court, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2106 sqft
All brick, 4 bedroom, Columbia County home conveniently located to I-20, Ft Gordon and Evans shopping areas. Only minutes to downtown Augusta. New laminate wood flooring through out include all bedrooms. Main bedroom has 10' by 9' sitting area.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
517 Scenic Drive
517 Scenic Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1746 sqft
517 Scenic Drive Available 05/01/20 Townhome For Rent - 517 Scenic Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - This 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath 1736 Heated Sq/ft Townhome with Loft is all about location! Short 3 mile drive to Ft. Gordon gate 1.
Results within 10 miles of Grovetown
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Montclair
16 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1101 sqft
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Belair
36 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
Montclair
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Belair
22 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Belair
8 Units Available
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
Studio
$1,019
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1085 sqft
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$929
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
North Leg
7 Units Available
Vintage Creek
1924 N Leg Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$831
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$834
984 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near I-520 in western Augusta. Units are pet-friendly and include central air, dishwasher, balcony/patio, and storage. Community features off-street parking and sports court, with pet park and clubhouse coming soon.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Lake Aumond
6 Units Available
Woodhill
1355 Jackson Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$799
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1235 sqft
Distinctive living near dining and entertainment. Onsite grilling area, fitness center, and clubhouse. A large pool provided. Lots of built-in storage. Spacious interiors with fantastic views. Private balconies and patios available.
City Guide for Grovetown, GA

In the not-so-good old days, many Augusta residents owned properties in Grovetown, allowing them to escape from the city life troubles brought on by the swampy areas along the river bank. They commuted in a relatively speedy fashion using the old "Picayune" train.

With a population of just over 11,000, Grovetown is a bustling small town with plenty of things for residents to do. The weather is moderate year-round (the average temperature is about 64 degrees), making the living easy and comfortable in Grovetown. From keeping you connected with public transportation and parks, to culture and dining, Grovetown really has it all. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Grovetown, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grovetown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Grovetown 1 BedroomsGrovetown 2 BedroomsGrovetown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrovetown 3 BedroomsGrovetown Apartments with Balcony
Grovetown Apartments with GarageGrovetown Apartments with GymGrovetown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrovetown Apartments with ParkingGrovetown Apartments with Pool
Grovetown Apartments with Washer-DryerGrovetown Cheap PlacesGrovetown Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrovetown Furnished ApartmentsGrovetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Augusta, GAAiken, SCMartinez, GA
Evans, GAGreenwood, SC
North Augusta, SCHarlem, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
Augusta University