Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Grovetown, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
41 Units Available
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.
Verified

1 of 125

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Sterlington
205 Woodward Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1047 sqft
Welcome to Sterlington Apartments in Grovetown, GA! Our new and modern community is located less than a mile to Gate 2 of Fort Gordon and is in the heart of the growing Grovetown community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
127 Barbara Street
127 Barbara Street, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1304 sqft
Available 7/1/2020. Patio Home Conveniently Located 2 minutes from Fort Gordon Gate 2. Approximately 1300 Square Feet. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom. Living Room and Kitchen with a Breakfast Nook. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Connections.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7655 Pleasantville Way
7655 Pleasantville Way, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2414 sqft
7655 Pleasantville Way Available 07/15/20 Two Story Grovetown Home with Fenced in Backyard - Located in the Main Street Subdivision, this lovely two story home offers a double garage and private fenced in backyard with a screened in porch.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
126 Harvestwood Dr
126 Harvestwood Drive, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
126 Harvestwood Drive - Columbia County Schools! - Available Now! Convenient Grovetown location near schools, shopping and Fort Gordon! 1 1/2 story townhouse featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Living room with fireplace. Dining area.

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2061 Lake Forest Drive
2061 Lake Forest Drive, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2000 sqft
2061 Lake Forest Drive Available 07/01/20 Immaculate all brick ranch home on large lot only minutes to Fort Gordon! - Immaculate all brick ranch home in Northlake! This wonder full home features large .

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
432 Northop Place
432 Northrop Place, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
Available Now Check out this 3 Bed / 2 Bath w/ 1 Car Garage Townhome !!! Located minutes from Gate 2, Fort Gordon; minutes to I-20 (gateway to everything), near schools, shopping, and restaurants, this beautiful 1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
584 Lory Lane
584 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1437 sqft
Excellent Corner lot brick and vinyl home located close to Fort Gordon for short commutes. Popular single story plan with large Great Room with fireplace as focal point of room and hardwood flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
407 Madison Street
407 Madison Street, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1926 sqft
AVAIL JUNE 12 | 4 Br 2.5 Baths | Minutes to Gate 2&3 (No Traffic) - This updated brick home has lots to offer. The eat in kitchen is offers stainless applicanes, smooth top range, pantry, glass back splash and plently of cabinet/conter space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
210 Harvestwood Drive
210 Harvestwood Drive, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1130 sqft
Click on View Tour!!! (Showings after July 16th) Available July 19th. Well Maintained 2bed - 2bath townhome located close to Fort Gordon Gate 2. Watch video tour of home.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
103 Tyler Street
103 Tyler Street, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1900 sqft
103 Tyler Street Available 06/01/20 4 Bed/2 Bath in Grovetown w/ 2-Car Garage & Fenced Yard - Available June 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home is located in Liberty Hills subdivision in Columbia County, just minutes from Ft. Gordon.

1 of 11

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
856 Bryan Circle
856 Bryan Circle, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Available Now! Attached Townhome With Approximately 1300 Square Feet. Great Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Dining Room. Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer Connections. Upstairs Loft. Fenced Yard with Patio.

1 of 39

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
413 Starling Court
413 Starling Court, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1709 sqft
$1295/mo.Available 6/8/2020! 2 story, 1700+ square foot, brick home nestled on a cul-de-sac lot. Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen includes dishwasher, oven, built-in microwave and refrigerator.

1 of 37

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
458 Lory Lane
458 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2172 sqft
$1500/mo. Available beginning of April! With over 2100 sqft, this home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large foyer leads into the dining room with coffered ceiling.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
123 Harvestwood Drive
123 Harvestwood Drive, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
123 Harvestwood Drive - Harvestwood - Available 3/16/2020! Attached townhouse with approximately 1200 square feet. Living room with fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen with dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Laundry area.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
612 Lory Lane
612 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1650 Square Feet. Living Room with Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections.
Results within 1 mile of Grovetown

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
477 Brantley Cove Circle
477 Brantley Cove Circle, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1772 sqft
477 Brantley Cove Circle Available 08/01/20 Canterbury Farms Home with Pool Access - Located in the highly sought after Canterbury Farms community, this two story beauty offers hardy plank flooring throughout the main floor and stainless steel

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
498 Sebastian Drive
498 Sebastian Drive, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2067 sqft
498 Sebastian Drive Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent - 498 Sebastian Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - 4 Bed/ 2 Bath 2067 Heated Sq/Ft Beautiful ranch one level Home. Hardwood in Foyer, DR, and kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4405 Raleigh Drive
4405 Raleigh Drive, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2453 sqft
Recently constructed - home is only 3 year old! Available for late July/August occupancy. This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Willow Oak Subdivision features hardwood floors in foyer and dining room.

1 of 43

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1147 Indian Springs Trail
1147 Indian Springs Trail, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2613 sqft
$1650/mo. Available NOW! Corner lot, over 2600sf in Indian Springs. This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Hardwood flooring throughout foyer, living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen and dining room.

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
639 Aberdeen Circle
639 Aberdeen Cir, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1490 sqft
Townhome for Rent - 639 Aberdeen Circle Grovetown, GA 30813 - Energy Star home in Aberdeen at Canterbury Farms! This 3 Bedroom/ 2.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3222 Alexandria Drive
3222 Alexandria Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1851 sqft
Welcome home to 3222 Alexandria Drive! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is located in beautiful Willow Oak Village! Foyer entry leads you into the spacious Great Room with ceiling fan! Desirable open floor plan! The eat-in kitchen overlooks
Results within 5 miles of Grovetown

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
502 Cranberry Cir
502 Cranberry Circle, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1996 sqft
502 Cranberry Circle is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two-story home located in Grovetown! This home is just minutes away from Ft. Gordon, schools, and stores/restaurants. The foyer opens to the sitting room and leads into the living room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Belair
1 Unit Available
4411 Silverton Road
4411 Silverton Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1454 sqft
$1250/month. Available NOW! Home features wood flooring in living room (with ceiling fan and fireplace) and hallway. Eat-in Kitchen has new tile flooring, plenty of cabinets and appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave.
City Guide for Grovetown, GA

In the not-so-good old days, many Augusta residents owned properties in Grovetown, allowing them to escape from the city life troubles brought on by the swampy areas along the river bank. They commuted in a relatively speedy fashion using the old "Picayune" train.

With a population of just over 11,000, Grovetown is a bustling small town with plenty of things for residents to do. The weather is moderate year-round (the average temperature is about 64 degrees), making the living easy and comfortable in Grovetown. From keeping you connected with public transportation and parks, to culture and dining, Grovetown really has it all. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Grovetown, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Grovetown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

