2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 AM
40 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Grovetown, GA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Sterlington
205 Woodward Dr, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1047 sqft
Welcome to Sterlington Apartments in Grovetown, GA! Our new and modern community is located less than a mile to Gate 2 of Fort Gordon and is in the heart of the growing Grovetown community.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
39 Units Available
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1333 sqft
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
210 Harvestwood Drive
210 Harvestwood Drive, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1130 sqft
Click on View Tour!!! (Showings after July 16th) Available July 19th. Well Maintained 2bed - 2bath townhome located close to Fort Gordon Gate 2. Watch video tour of home.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
856 Bryan Circle
856 Bryan Circle, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Available Now! Attached Townhome With Approximately 1300 Square Feet. Great Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Dining Room. Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer Connections. Upstairs Loft. Fenced Yard with Patio.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
123 Harvestwood Drive
123 Harvestwood Drive, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
123 Harvestwood Drive - Harvestwood - Available 3/16/2020! Attached townhouse with approximately 1200 square feet. Living room with fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen with dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Laundry area.
Results within 1 mile of Grovetown
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
602 Dobhill Lane
602 Dobhill Ln, Columbia County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1202 sqft
Www.joinercrossingapts.com This is a Phase 2 home. Virtual tours of Phase 1 are available on website. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 5 miles of Grovetown
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Belair
21 Units Available
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1005 sqft
Welcome to Helena Springs, one of Augusta’s newest apartment communities.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
204 Sassafrass Lane
204 Sassafrass Lane, Columbia County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1092 sqft
204 Sassafrass Lane - AVAILABLE NOW! 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with approximately 1092 square feet of living space. New paint, new plank floors! Kitchen includes a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stove. Great Room with vaulted ceiling.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1204 Bison Way
1204 Bison Way, Columbia County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
Two bedroom Townhome With Sunroom Columbia County - Beautiful townhome located close to Evans and Grovetown. Very convenient to our military facilities, shopping, and dining. This home has all new carpet thru out except your kitchen and baths.
Results within 10 miles of Grovetown
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Montclair
23 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$899
950 sqft
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
West Augusta
110 Units Available
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$889
1187 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Montclair
23 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1060 sqft
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
11 Units Available
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1119 sqft
Located close to shopping destinations like Target and Kohls. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community includes pool, playground, BBQ grills and parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Montclair
Contact for Availability
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$838
1044 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Belair
22 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Montclair
15 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$970
939 sqft
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
30 Units Available
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way, Evans, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1100 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available in garden-style or townhome style. Community amenities include saltwater pool, resident lounge, and athletic club. Apartments feature washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, rainfall shower heads, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Belair
7 Units Available
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1085 sqft
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1149 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Belair
2 Units Available
Creekside at Augusta West
1020 Amli Way, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$899
1080 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
Belair
36 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1124 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Westside
21 Units Available
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Belair
8 Units Available
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$989
1037 sqft
Welcome to Sanctuary Apartments in Augusta, GA! Sanctuary has three different phases of apartments that each offer something unique to satisfy individual tastes of apartment living.
