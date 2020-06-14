34 Apartments for rent in West Melbourne, FL with hardwood floors
1 of 33
1 of 37
1 of 7
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 25
1 of 30
1 of 13
1 of 58
1 of 20
1 of 14
1 of 6
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 21
1 of 30
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 21
The City of West Melbourne did not charge property taxes for 40 years until recently instating them in 2005. Hopefully they didn't collect 40 years of back taxes!
West Melbourne was created not as an original town, but as a place in Brevard County that did not want to be annexed into Melbourne, Florida. Founders created their own city, and for almost 50 years, the city didn't charge property taxes, but rather "fees" to help fund their government. This changed in 2005, but West Melbourne remains a beautiful almost-beach town and an idyllic place to live on the east coast of Florida. West Melbourne is not right on the water, but its just a few miles from Melbourne, which is, and Palm Bay, a beautiful Florida beach. People in West Melbourne can enjoy that beach-life feeling without having to pay beachfront prices for their property. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Melbourne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.