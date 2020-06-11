/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
238 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Surfside, FL
Surfside
9008 Collins Ave
9008 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Live across from the beach in the beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms condo.
Surfside
9064 Collins Ave
9064 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Great apartment for rent in charming Surfside building. Wood floors throughout. Tile floors in kitchen. Gas stove. Art deco bathrooms. Private parking lot for tenants with decal only.
Surfside
9499 Collins Ave
9499 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Corner residence in beautiful Spaggia on the beach. The condo spacious, open concept, modern and totally renovated - Large master bedroom and bath. Den is used as a 2nd bedroom can accommodate children or nanny.
Surfside
8877 Collins Ave
8877 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Oceanfront Surfside 2 bedroom at a reasonable cost.... excellent location, very nice sized, clean and well maintained condition has washer and dryer... includes internet and cable tv...
Surfside
8816 Collins Ave
8816 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
LOCATION!! LOCATION!! Exclusive Surfside area, ACROSS FROM THE OCEAN!!. Secure Building with intercom. Ample lobby. Large unit w/open kitchen. NEW APPLIANCES. Large Master bedroom. BATHROOMS UPDATED. Ample and bright living/dining area..
Surfside
9455 Collins Ave
9455 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Location, Location, Location.Vacant and ready for immediate vacancy. Best deal for this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in the Waves Condo on the ocean in Surfside. Spacious split floor plan with full size washer/dryer.
Surfside
8911 Collins Ave
8911 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 IN VERY DESIRABLE RIMINI BEACH CONDO, LOCATED BETWEEN THE SHOPPING MECCA OF BAL HARBOR AND THE NIGHT LIFE OF SOUTH BEACH. IN THE HEART OF SURFSIDE. THIS UNIT IS TILED IN THE LIVING AREA AND CARPETED IN THE BEDROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of Surfside
Bay Harbor Islands
1100 100th St
1100 100th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
MOVE-IN TODAY TO THIS AMAZING 2 BEDROOMS WITH 3 FULL BATHS BRAND NEW BUILDING !!! LOCATED IN BAY HARBOR ISLAND, A HIGH-END NEIGHBORHOOD, CLOSE TO BAL HARBOR SHOPS AND WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH.
Bay Harbor Islands
1150 99th St
1150 99th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
WELL-KEPT 2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO IN BAY HARBOR ISLANDS. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WITH LARGE CLOSETS, MARBLE FINISH IN BATHS AND JACUZZI TUB IN GUEST BATH. GORGEOUS GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT.
North Beach
8041 HARDING AV
8041 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
Tri level TH with covered parking 1/2 block from the beach. Entrance is on ground level. Living/dining/kitchen and powder room on 2nd floor.
Bay Harbor Islands
1020 NE 94th St
1020 94th St, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Gorgeous apartment, premium LOCATION IN the hearth of Bay harbor. All remodeled, brand new floors, stain steel kitchen appliances, remodeled bathrooms, all painted ready to move in!!.
North Beach
7850 Byron Ave
7850 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Spacious 2 beds 2 bath apartment, One bedroom is furnished. Has one dining room. Includes basic cable/ internet. Swimming pool and one parking.
North Beach
510 76th St
510 76th Street, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
PERFECT LOCATION! GREAT QUIET AREA JUST STEPS TO THE PARK, THE BEACH, SCHOOLS, SUPERMARKETS, FANTASTIC DINING AND WONDERFUL NIGHTLIFE! SPACIOUS AND COMFY 2+2 WITH A PRIVATE ENTRANCE AND LAUNDRY INSIDE THE UNIT! PRIVATE COURTYARD MAKES THIS UNIT FEEL
North Beach
7601 Byron Ave
7601 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Amazing recently renovated 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartment with parking in the heart of North Beach. Community pool, Jacuzzi in master bathroom. Short walk to the beach and North Beach Park.
Bal Harbour
10185 Collins Ave
10185 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH SW CORNER WITH NICE VIEW. BUILDING HAS BEEN RENOVATED. FULL SERVICE BUILDING. GYM, SOCIAL ROOM, POOL, JACUZZI, VALET PARKING. PAYMENT INCLUDES INTERNET AND CABLE
Bay Harbor Islands
9721 E Bay Harbor Dr
9721 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1240 sqft
Spacious waterfront apartment in a boutique building. New carpet, huge walk-in closet and 2 small closets in Master Bedroom. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. Partial bay view, 1 assigned parking, big STORAGE closet in the same floor.
Bal Harbour
10203 Collins Ave
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,900
Rental minimum 6 months for this beautifully furnished, professionally decorated and equipped to move in. This 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms, in the newest jewel of Bal Harbour, will bring you so much happiness.
Bay Harbor Islands
9940 W Bay Harbor Dr
9940 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Stunning water view from this 2 Beds / 2 baths with white Calacatta porcelain floors throughout, 10 ft ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, kitchen w/Bosch appliances, Mia Cucina cabinetry and Quartz countertops, All hurricane impact windows and
Bay Harbor Islands
9250 W Bay Harbor Dr
9250 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
Beautiful 2/2 with amazing views! of the Bay and Indian Creek! This condo was totally renovated with marble and Brazilian cherry floors, custom closets, cabinets and bathrooms. Impact windows. Gourmet kitchen.
Bay Harbor Islands
9821 E Bay Harbor Dr
9821 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Luxury boutique building on the intracoastal sought after Bay Harbor Islands.
North Beach
7800 Collins Ave
7800 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming furnished unit steps from the ocean. Equipped with everything you need. Partial ocean view from balconies and master bedroom
North Beach
7300 Wayne Ave
7300 Wayne Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Updated unit with everything you need, Close to the beach and restaurants, wood floors in the bedrooms, tile in the living room, stainless steel appliances, includes cable and WIFI, 2 parking spaces.
Bal Harbour
10205 Collins Ave
10205 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
Bal Harbour Oceanfront seasonal fully furnished residence. Spectacular panoramic views or downtown Miami, Bay and ocean from 3 expansive terraces. This Large corner unit has floor to ceiling windows and flooded with natural light.
Bay Harbor Islands
1075 93rd St
1075 93rd Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Quiet and very well-located unit. Complete renovated and lovely furnished unit in Bay Harbor Island, just walking distance to the best elementary school in south Florida. Plus, the Bay Harbor Shops, the Harding Avenue Shops, and Houses of Worship.
