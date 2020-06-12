Apartment List
/
CA
/
victorville
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

45 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Victorville, CA

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central City
1 Unit Available
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12303 Sunglow Court
12303 Sunglow Court, Victorville, CA
2 Living rooms, Kitchen, nice attached microwave and stove and good air-conditioner. Nice walls and home in nice and working conditions. Carpets are maintained good. $500 off the 1st month rent.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West City
1 Unit Available
14966 Paseo Verde Place
14966 Paseo Verde Pl, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1974 sqft
**RENT JUST LOWERED BY $200** Beautiful brand new home that has never been lived in! wood faux blinds, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, double side sink in both master bathrooms, pull out kitchen faucet, new everything! this

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West City
1 Unit Available
13710 Colorado Lane
13710 Colorado Lane, Victorville, CA
New carpet and new paint. Large Living room, eat in Kitchen, downstairs bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West City
1 Unit Available
13721 Dove Court
13721 Dove Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home, big yard, plus a bonus room in the home! Cozy Fireplace & located on a cul-DE-sac.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12892 Dos Palmas Road
12892 Dos Palmas Road, Victorville, CA
Beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bath corner house in desirable area of Victorville close to shopping, schools and parks.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West City
1 Unit Available
14000 Colt Court
14000 Colt Ct, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1954 sqft
Currently Occupied - do not disturb tenant, Currently Occupied - Do Not bother tenant, 2-story house in Brentwood Estates, attached 2-car garage, close to schools and shopping and park, stove, dishwasher, HVAC, kitchen island, fireplace in family

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
East Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12474 1st Avenue
12474 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1365 sqft
Senior Only Community: please do not cawll. if you are interested you may view the property on Sunday June 7th from 1-3 PM. Must have Good Credit. Must be at least 55 years old

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
West City
1 Unit Available
16092 Jimeno Ave.
16092 Jimeno Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1356 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Victorville. This property is a short drive to many shopping centers and restaurants. Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious living room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
East Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12730 1st. Avenue
12730 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1519 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home within 1,519 sq. ft. of gracious living space. Huge 10,727 sq. ft. corner lot is completely fenced. Quiet safe family neighborhood located near Award Winning Lomita Elementary School.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
West Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12724 Fair Glen Dr.
12724 Fair Glen Lane, Victorville, CA
This is a beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home is centrally located within close proximity to schools, parks, shopping centers, and the 15 freeway. Upon entry is very spacious family room with a beautiful staircase.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central City
1 Unit Available
16297 Tejon Street
16297 Tejon Street, Victorville, CA
JUST LISTED IN VICTORVILLE!!!! - Cute home in Victorville!! 4bd/2ba! Two car garage with fenced back yard.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central City
1 Unit Available
14348 Derby Ct
14348 Derby Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM VICTORVILLE HOME ON CUL DE SAC - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage off of Hesperia Rd. Recently remodeled with new plush carpet, newer granite, stainless steel appliances, backsplash. Huge backyard with RV side gate.

1 of 10

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
West City
1 Unit Available
15427 Chaparral St
15427 Chaparral Street, Victorville, CA
NICE CLEAN HOME IN QUIET VICTORVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE NOW - NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Featuring a large spacious formal living room, separate family room with fireplace that is adjacent to the kitchen vaulted ceilings in the great room

1 of 5

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
West Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12369 Alpine Circle
12369 Alpine Circle, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1483 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM VICTORVILLE HOME! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. xst. Kirkwood. Central Location. Near Freeway, Shopping & Schools K-8. Family room. Fireplace. Central AC/Heat. Laundry Hook-ups in Garage.

1 of 2

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
West City
1 Unit Available
16212 Orick Avenue
16212 Orick Avenue, Victorville, CA
Large newer home 4 bed and 2.5 Bath plenty of room for a large family, close to schools, shopping and freeway close, Leasing agent is also owner of property

1 of 21

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
15498 Vallejo Street
15498 Vallejo Street, Victorville, CA
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Victorville, freshly updated with new paint, carpet, kitchen cabinets and counters. Nice location close to Victor Valley High School and easy access to shopping at the 15 freeway.

1 of 8

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
West City
1 Unit Available
15886 Placida Road
15886 Placida Road, Victorville, CA
4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage home. Large backyard and property is completely fenced. Double side gate access into the backyard for RV or boat parking. Video walk-through at mesaproperties.
Results within 1 mile of Victorville

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spring Valley Lake
1 Unit Available
12970 Rain Shadow Rd
12970 Rain Shadow Road, Spring Valley Lake, CA
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM SPRING VALLEY LAKE HOME - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath Spring Valley Lake home with 2 car garage. Nicely landscaped on a corner lot. Two story home with new wood-look flooring in living room/dining room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14547 Palm Street
14547 Palm Street, Adelanto, CA
14547 Palm Street Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
15760 Mcvay Lane
15760 Mcvay Lane, Adelanto, CA
Newer Construction! Two story home, All kitchen appliances, wood faux blinds, washer and dryer included! Carpet and wood flooring. No Pets!

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
14460 Sierra Grande Street
14460 Sierra Grande St, Adelanto, CA
Wonderful and very stable landlords are offering this fabulous home for rent. The assessor says 5 bedrooms, but there are actually 4 and a huge second floor loft area. A full main floor bedroom and bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
West Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
15008 Luna Rd
15008 Luna Road, Mountain View Acres, CA
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Victorville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included, water only. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1950/month rent.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
14784 Harrison Dr.
14784 Harrison Drive, Adelanto, CA
Very beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Adelanto. This property is a short distance to many shopping centers and Highway 395, making it commuter friendly! The front yard boasts tons of beautiful rose bushes, a tall tree, and grass.

June 2020 Victorville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Victorville Rent Report. Victorville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Victorville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Victorville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Victorville Rent Report. Victorville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Victorville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Victorville rents increased slightly over the past month

Victorville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Victorville stand at $1,143 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,430 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Victorville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Victorville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Victorville

    As rents have increased moderately in Victorville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Victorville is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Victorville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,430 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.9% rise in Victorville.
    • While Victorville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Victorville than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Victorville 3 BedroomsVictorville Apartments with BalconyVictorville Apartments with Garage
    Victorville Apartments with ParkingVictorville Apartments with PoolVictorville Dog Friendly Apartments
    Victorville Luxury PlacesVictorville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
    West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CATustin, CAWhittier, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACovina, CA
    El Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CALa Verne, CAMenifee, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    West City
    East Bear Valley

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los Angeles