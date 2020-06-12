16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Cruz, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Westside
15 Units Available
Cypress Point
101 Felix St, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
771 sqft
Luxury living within walking distance of Neary Lagoon Park and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Covered parking, outdoor BBQ and courtyard facilities, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Downtown Santa Cruz
8 Units Available
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,302
900 sqft
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Westside
22 Units Available
Pacific Shores
1240 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,374
1035 sqft
Put yourself in the view at Pacific Shores. 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent in beautiful Santa Cruz, CA, bring the California dream to you with garden-style elegance set among the redwoods, sea cliffs, and rich culture of an iconic city.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Downtown Santa Cruz
73 Units Available
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,743
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
832 Hanover St 4
832 Hanover St, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
950 sqft
Seabright Beauty - Property Id: 292621 Apt #4 New kitchen with marble counters, new flooring. mirrored doors on three closets/ bathroom: new acrylic tub and tile, new cabinets, new flooring, Newer kitchen marble counter Very Spacious Apartment.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
222 Grandview Street
222 Grandview Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1259 sqft
Upper Westside Home with Upgrades - This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on the upper Westside of Santa Cruz.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
102 Moore St
102 Moore Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
2250 sqft
West Side Executive Home - Spacious Upscale remodeled home on Westside. Great for executives and professionals that want a touch of views without the traffic.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
148 Campbell St
148 Campbell Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2bd/1Ba Centrally Located Cottage - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Water and Garbage included.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
246 Berkeley Way
246 Berkeley Way, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1200 sqft
Amazing new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Arts and Crafts apartment in Santa Cruz. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen, new bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and shared yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Downtown Santa Cruz
1 Unit Available
606 Washington ST
606 Washington Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
850 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath available for rent starting on August 1st, 2020. This is a downstairs unit in a duplex ideally located on a quiet street in downtown Santa Cruz.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Westside
1 Unit Available
610 Bethany Curve
610 Bethany Curve, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
610 Bethany Curve Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2Bed/1Bath, Two Story Home Located On The West Side of Santa Cruz!! - This 2 Bed/1 Bath cheerful two story home is located on a quiet street close to Safeway on the Westside of Santa Cruz.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
229 2nd Ave
229 2nd Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Located on one of the most coveted streets in all of Seabright, this quintessential beach house is just waiting for the lucky new owner to create their own lasting memories. Rarely does an opportunity like this come along.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Cruz

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
755 14th Ave #201
755 14th Avenue, Twin Lakes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
799 sqft
755 14th Ave #201 Available 08/01/20 Schwann Lagoon 2 bed/1 bath Furnished Condo - Rare quiet and private ground floor end unit facing Schwann Lagoon! This 2 bed/1 bath luxury condo has been completely renovated including hardwood floors throughout
Results within 5 miles of Santa Cruz
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Landing at Capitola
3045 Capitola Rd, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
960 sqft
Well-appointed homes with gourmet kitchens and high-speed internet access. Lots of community offerings, including assigned parking and on-site laundry. Near Capitola Mall, Capitola Beach and Jade Street Park.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
801 Capitola Ave
801 Capitola Avenue, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Updated 2 bed/1 bath in Capitola - This charming Capitola home has been mostly remodeled. You will find gorgeous, refinished hardwood flooring throughout, brand new modern bathroom and 2 decent size bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1925 46Th Ave #159
1925 46th Avenue, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Centrally Located Capitola Condo! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E; Water & Garbage, included.

Santa Cruz rents declined slightly over the past month

Santa Cruz rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Cruz stand at $1,843 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,449 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Santa Cruz's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.7%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Santa Cruz, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Cruz

    As rents have increased marginally in Santa Cruz, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Cruz is less affordable for renters.

    • Santa Cruz's median two-bedroom rent of $2,449 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Santa Cruz.
    • While Santa Cruz's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Cruz than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Santa Cruz is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

