Apartment List
/
CA
/
san ramon
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:48 AM

27 Accessible Apartments for rent in San Ramon, CA

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southern San Ramon
16 Units Available
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Southern San Ramon
6 Units Available
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
866 sqft
Here at Country Brook rental condominiums, we offer you a peaceful sanctuary from a busy and sometimes hectic world. Come and walk along our wandering brook. Listen to gentle waterfalls as you gradually release the stress of the day.
Results within 1 mile of San Ramon
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
22 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
933 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Crow Canyon Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
1972 Rancho Verde Circle E *
1972 Rancho Verde Circle East, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1364 sqft
Danville, Crow Canyon Country Club, gated community, tennis, pool, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom patio home, backs to golf course! - Danville's Crow Canyon Country Club, Beautiful gated community that includes a community pool and tennis courts, 2 bedroom 2
Results within 5 miles of San Ramon
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
5 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,460
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,153
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
30 Units Available
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1288 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,830
1549 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Birdland
6 Units Available
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
1073 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Valley Plaza Villages is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
43 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1321 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
Results within 10 miles of San Ramon
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
$
North Hayward
20 Units Available
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
8 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,168
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,428
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Diablo Hills
5 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,543
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northside Livermore
12 Units Available
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
795 sqft
Units have air conditioning, private patios or decks, and walk-in closets. Community offers clubhouse, fitness center and pool with spa. Located close to shops, parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
948 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Walnut Creek
9 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
11 Units Available
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,539
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,092
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,508
1374 sqft
Walkable to shops and dining, with Interstate 680 and historic Pleasanton Main Street nearby. Walk-in closets, air conditioning, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fire pit, bocce court, gym, playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:55am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Storage units, firepits and a pool are some amenities at the pet-friendly apartment community. Homes feature wood floors and spacious closets. Easy access to I-680 and less than a mile from downtown Walnut Creek.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,343
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,757
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
Leland Heights
4 Units Available
Royal Gardens
434 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
620 sqft
Excellent location on Junction Ave., close to the Junction Ave. K-8 School. Residents enjoy units with bathtubs, ceiling fans, oven, range and garbage disposal. Community has pool, parking and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mission-Garin
9 Units Available
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Southland Mall, Hayward Japanese Gardens, and Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Smoke-free apartments with carpet, bathtub, and ceiling fan. Community with on-site laundry facilities, resident pool, and abundant parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ashland
4 Units Available
Bayfair Apartments
16077 Ashland Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with a large pool area, courtyard and carport. Apartments are recently renovated with walk-in closets, modern appliances, and patio or balcony. Smoke-free homes provided. Near parks and the elementary school.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Jackson Triangle
11 Units Available
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.

June 2020 San Ramon Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Ramon Rent Report. San Ramon rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Ramon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Ramon Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Ramon Rent Report. San Ramon rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Ramon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Ramon rents decline sharply over the past month

San Ramon rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Ramon stand at $2,995 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,763 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Ramon's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in San Ramon over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Ramon

    As rents have fallen significantly in San Ramon, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Ramon is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Ramon's median two-bedroom rent of $3,763 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% decline in San Ramon.
    • While rents in San Ramon fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Ramon than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Ramon is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    San Ramon 1 BedroomsSan Ramon 2 BedroomsSan Ramon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Ramon 3 BedroomsSan Ramon Accessible ApartmentsSan Ramon Apartments under $1,800San Ramon Apartments under $2,200
    San Ramon Apartments under $2,600San Ramon Apartments under $2,800San Ramon Apartments with BalconySan Ramon Apartments with GarageSan Ramon Apartments with GymSan Ramon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Ramon Apartments with Parking
    San Ramon Apartments with PoolSan Ramon Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Ramon Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Ramon Furnished ApartmentsSan Ramon Pet Friendly PlacesSan Ramon Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
    Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CAPacifica, CA
    Martinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Southern San RamonDougherty Hills
    Crow Canyon

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
    California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
    University of California-San Francisco