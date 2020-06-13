Apartment List
101 Apartments for rent in Richmond, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fairmede-Hilltop
10 Units Available
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
$1,580
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
253 South 8th Street
253 South 8th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
This secure lower level apartment has 2 large bedrooms with 1 bath. A super big eat-in Kitchen with access to a semi private back porch. This unit also has its own private detached garage, is freshly painted.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1022 Canyon Oaks Dr.
1022 Canyon Oaks Drive, Richmond, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2516 sqft
1022 Canyon Oaks, El Sobrante - Spacious, light and airy, this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marina Bay
1 Unit Available
34 Shorewood Court
34 Shorewood Court, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1510 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story home available now in Gated Richmond,CA Community - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath two-story home located in the Promontory area of Marina Bay, Freshly Painted throughout, lower level has laminate flooring, stairs and upstairs bedrooms

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Point Richmond
1 Unit Available
628 Morgan Ave.
628 Morgan Avenue, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1300 sqft
UPDATED UPPER UNIT ON POINT RICHMOND HILLS - Property Id: 152136 The home is updated and well maintained, very clean and is absolutely beautiful and features: - New Laminate flooring and fresh paint.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marina Bay
1 Unit Available
29 Shorewood Court
29 Shorewood Court, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1449 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Home In Gated Community in Richmond, CA - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath two-story home located in the Promontory area of Marina Bay, Freshly Painted throughout, new wall to wall carpet throughout, newer stainless steel gas stove,

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North and East
1 Unit Available
335 39th St.#A
335 39th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
600 sqft
Two Bedroom Home With Patio Available Now! - This property was just built from the ground up with a patio and a newly paved driveway! 1) Hardwood floors throughout 2) Quiet Location on Back of Lot 3) Built In Shelving Unit 4) New Kitchen Cabinets

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Marina Bay
1 Unit Available
187 Bayside Ct
187 Bayside Court, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
771 sqft
187 Bayside Ct Available 06/06/20 Great 1 bed, 1 bath Condo in Richmond's Marina Bay Community -- COMING SOON !!! - Great 1 bed, 1 bath Condo in Richmond's Marina Bay Community -- COMING SOON !!! -Hardwood floors throughout, except for bedroom and

1 of 11

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
East Richmond
1 Unit Available
371 Carlston Street
371 Carlston Street, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
550 sqft
Natural light fills this very clean upper unit in desirable Mira Vista area above San Pablo Avenue. 1/2 block from El Cerrito border. Close to shopping, parks, Del Norte BART, bus. Private entrance door and back porch, too. Enjoy view of Mt.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
$2,404
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,936
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1128 Richmond St.
1128 Richmond Street, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1353 sqft
1128 Richmond St El Cerrito - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse. 2 car garage. New carpet and new laminate flooring. Electric stove. Refrigerator. Dishwasher. Washer & dryer. Fireplace Decorative only. Water & garbage paid.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4574 Canyon Rd
4574 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1408 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709
5709 San Diego Street, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located in a peaceful and very walkable neighborhood in El Cerrito, this pleasing 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms fourplex home property rental is unfurnished.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillside
1 Unit Available
705 Pierce St.
705 Pierce Street, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
900 sqft
First class remodel job - 2 bedroom 1 bath In-Law Unit. Off-Street parking. Carpet & Laminate flooring. Electric Stove. Refrigerator. Garbage disposal. Bedrooms and bath upstairs All utilities paid by the owner. Patio. No pets.

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
53 Cowper Ave
53 Cowper Avenue, Kensington, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Kensington: Top Floor Three Bedroom w/ 2 Car Garage ALL UTILITIES INCL & 5 County View - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
2031 Market Street Unit 116
2031 Market Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
691 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Chic, furnished (but can be rented as unfurnished), 1 bath condo home property rental located in San Pablo.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1708 Lexington Avenue
1708 Lexington Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
911 sqft
Spacious end unit in peaceful community with central courtyard and mature landscaping. This sunny condo has 2 bedrooms (one with private balcony), 1 updated bath, an open floor plan, and laundry within the unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1343 Elm St
1343 Elm Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1040 sqft
MICHAEL L HUGHEY - Agt: 510-915-3235 - Beautiful Duplex with 2 Large Bedrooms on very quiet street. Clean and freshly painted. Walk to BART station and TransBay bus stop. Shopping close by. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
East Shore
1 Unit Available
535 Pierce St Apt#2207, Albany, CA
535 Pierce St, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1170 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1221 Elm Street
1221 Elm Street, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1428 sqft
Sweet and spacious 3/1.5 duplex in a great location with a garage and patio in El Cerrito! - Text Christine for best response on showing requests! 917-318-8878 This well maintained 2 story duplex comes with a 1 car garage and driveway space.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
13700 San Pablo
13700 San Pablo Avenue, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Alice Chen Lu - Agt: 510-685-0505 - Email: lu.alicechen@outlook.comPhone: 510-685-0505About 13700 San Pablo Ave San Pablo, CA 94806Renovated 741-sq.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
Downtown Berkeley
21 Units Available
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,090
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
City Guide for Richmond, CA

"We take the trans-bay tube on the Richmond line. Leave at seven and at East Bay by nine." (--Tim Armstrong, "Into Action")

Well you may think you know the East Bay, and you may think you know Richmond (actually maybe you dont know either), but this little Northern California city is too many things to sum up succinctly. Its all about location, in Richmond, as the real estate agents say, and there is so much to really love about this place. For instance, it has one of the largest bike trail systems in California, and it has excellent public transportation.

Having trouble with Craigslist Richmond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Richmond, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Richmond renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

