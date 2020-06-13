Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Menlo Park, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,517
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,971
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sharon Height
12 Units Available
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,234
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,107
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,128
1340 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Central Menlo Park
1 Unit Available
1311 Hobart ST
1311 Hobart Street, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1930 sqft
Located on a quiet street in a most desirable neighborhood of West Menlo Park, this newly updated three bed, two bath home (with bonus library!) is bright and spacious with a beautiful pool, spa, sauna and deck for outdoor living.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sharon Height
1 Unit Available
626 Sand Hill Circle
626 Sand Hill Circle, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2280 sqft
Available 06/13/20 End Unit with huge patio and AC, the perfect summer oasis! This multi-level 3-bedroom townhome has it all - an end-unit location with amazing privacy, a desirable street-level entrance, and views out to the fairways of the Sharon

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Allied Arts
1 Unit Available
823 College Avenue
823 College Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4000 sqft
823 College Avenue Available 06/17/20 Luxury Living Near Downtown Menlo Park - Coming soon for 6 month lease! This beautiful home offers the comfort of modern finishes and spacious interiors.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Flood Park Triangle
1 Unit Available
1011 Greenwood Drive
1011 Greenwood Drive, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,250
2360 sqft
Lovely Home in Suburban Park! - Excellent opportunity in a very desirable Menlo Park neighborhood! This updated home features the following: Hardwood Floors throughout first floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South of Seminary-Vintage Oaks
1 Unit Available
270 Gloria Circle
270 Gloria Circle, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
2640 sqft
270 Gloria Circle Available 07/01/20 Luxury 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Menlo Park - Coming soon for July 1st, 2020! Don't miss this 4 bed/3 bath luxury home in the heart of Menlo Park! Dramatic ceilings accent the open concept kitchen, living

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sharon Height
1 Unit Available
2449 Sharon Oaks Drive
2449 Sharon Oaks Drive, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2180 sqft
2449 Sharon Oaks Drive Available 07/01/20 Near Sand Hill and Stanford! Beautifully Remodeled! Sharon Oaks Neighborhood! - This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is located in the desirable Sharon Oaks neighborhood of West Menlo Park.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1054 Pine Street
1054 Pine Street, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,690
1355 sqft
Beautiful 2BR/1.5BA Townhouse in Central Menlo Park location! - Dont miss this completely remodeled 2 bedrooms/1.5 bathroom townhouse in a retreat-like setting.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
The Willows
1 Unit Available
190 East Okeefe Street - 1, #7
190 E Okeefe St, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
1420 sqft
Quiet townhouse located at rear of a beautiful tree-lined Mack Terrace Community 3 bedrooms 2.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sharon Height
1 Unit Available
178 Sand Hill Circle
178 Sand Hill Circle, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1830 sqft
Updated Home in Sharon Heights with a View of the Golf Course - Available for 6 month lease only. Located in Sharon Heights, with a View of the Golf Course off your back patio.
Results within 1 mile of Menlo Park
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Palo Alto
11 Units Available
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
752 sqft
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown North
10 Units Available
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$3,050
525 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Friendly Acres
8 Units Available
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,205
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,452
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
University South
Contact for Availability
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,499
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,299
945 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown North
4 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
455 sqft
Situated in the heart of Palo Alto, this complex is just a mile from Stanford. Amenities in this complex include an on-site laundry room, assigned parking and plenty of storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
University South
1 Unit Available
555 Byron ST 303
555 Byron Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,750
2067 sqft
One of the gems of The Hamilton! The large, sunlit living/dining room overlooks the treetops of Palo Alto, providing a refuge for visiting with friends or for quieter moments. Two master suites, at separate ends of the condo, afford maximum privacy.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
250 Hawthorne AVE
250 Hawthorne Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
726 sqft
This rarely available perfectly located two-bedroom apartment has it all: an attached one-car garage with an additional dedicated space, communal patio, common laundry facilities off of the garage and lovely hardwood floors.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
722 Channing AVE
722 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
600 sqft
1BR apt close-in to downtown PA.Updated Kitchen, Hardwood floors. Open, light, and quiet $2,795/ mo plus separate storage room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Friendly Acres
1 Unit Available
953 Fifteenth Avenue
953 15th Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
This newly renovated Home has a fenced and gated landscaped yard with grass, plants and sprinklers system w/ timer that has professionally done. Stepping stones leading to a BBQ patio area in the yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
University South
1 Unit Available
668 Hamilton Avenue
668 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1523 sqft
Charming townhome located right in Downtown Palo Alto! Gated community with courtyards, charming gardens, and fountains. Spacious floor plan with hardwood floor throughout the unit. Kitchen with tile countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University South
1 Unit Available
325 Channing Avenue #314
325 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
325 Channing Avenue #314 Available 06/22/20 2br/2ba Unit Located in the Desirable Woodmark - Located in the University South neighborhood in Downtown Palo Alto, this 2br/2ba home could be yours! This beautiful 2-story property is located in the

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2302 Oakwood Drive
2302 Oakwood Drive, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1400 sqft
Available 08/15/20 House near Stanford, Facebook, Amazon and Google - Property Id: 298364 Private dorm-like house recently remodeled offers remote-operated gated parking for 3+ cars.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University South
1 Unit Available
837 Cowper St K
837 Cowper St, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
950 sqft
Fantastic Downtown Palo Alto Apt (2/1 950 sq ft ) - Property Id: 289641 Quiet Upstairs Unit with large balcony Walking Distance to Downtown Palo Alto, Farmers Market, Whole Foods, Caltrain, Restaurants & Shops Bright and Airy, Quiet
City Guide for Menlo Park, CA

Conveniently located between San Francisco on the north and Palo Alto on the south.

Menlo Park is a tree-lined town with a total population of about 32,000. Interested in this 17.4 square mile town? Let’s find you a new crib.

Having trouble with Craigslist Menlo Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Menlo Park, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Menlo Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

