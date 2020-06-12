Apartment List
26 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lancaster, CA

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Sienna Heights
43519 Kirkland Ave, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1001 sqft
A luxury community near the shopping and dining. On-site fitness center, two dog parks, three pools, and ample green space. Beautiful apartments with flexible term leases. Fitness center and garages available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
1 Unit Available
Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
896 sqft
Located close to Highway 14, schools and Hull Park. Community has a swimming pool and is pet-friendly. Units feature roomy floor plans, air conditioning and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Granada Villas
43230 Gadsden Ave, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
844 sqft
A charming, modern community with a resort-style pool, sundeck, hot tub, and playground. Mountain views from many homes. Apartments feature central air, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2817 WEST AVENUE K-12 #152
2817 West Avenue K 12, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
West Lancaster Condo in gated community - downstairs unit - 2 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave - dishwasher - window coverings -fireplace - stackable washer and dryer - central heating and air - fireplace - 2 car detached garage -

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1543 W Avenue L
1543 West Avenue L, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1444 sqft
DESIRABLE & SPACIOUS! Located in Lancaster, this spacious 1,444 sqft 2-Story Townhome features 2 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms, in the Somerset Gated Community! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Mariposa
1 Unit Available
45519 Corkwood Avenue
45519 Corkwood Avenue, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1613 sqft
Two bed one bath unit all one story. The unit has all tile flooring, upgraded windows, extra storage inside, updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops. There is plenty of space in front and back to relax outside.
Results within 1 mile of Lancaster

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
5104 West Avenue M-4
5104 West Avenue M 4, Quartz Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Upgraded one story 2 bedroom/ 1 bath Quartz Hill unit on a shared lot. The lot is shared with one other unit in the back. Each unit has its own private yard and access to parking inside the property.
Results within 5 miles of Lancaster
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
3 Units Available
Palm Chaparral
38441 5th St W, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
974 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and Antelope Valley Freeway. Pet-friendly community with pool, business center, media room, tennis court and on-site laundry. Modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, patio/balcony.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1616 AVE N SERRANO
1616 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
4752 sqft
Amazing Views of Griffith Park Observatory and Mountains from the balcony. Excellent location in a very desirable Hollywood area, Thai Town, and Little Armenia.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1348 AVE N STANLEY
1348 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1348 AVE N STANLEY in Los Angeles County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
426 E Ave Q7
426 East Avenue Q 7, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Town home in the middle of the City, within walking distance to schools and shopping, commuter friendly (minutes from FWY). Complex is gated, comes with it's own private patio area and garage!
Results within 10 miles of Lancaster

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9531 East Ave T12
9531 East Avenue T 12, Sun Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful 2 bedroom for Lease - Property Id: 299456 Large Bed Rooms with plenty of closet space. Lots of kitchen counter space and kitchen storage. Newly painted Exterior and interior. Large Front yard enclosed space and two parking spaces.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
3130 AVE S BARRINGTON
3130 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1050 sqft
Best unit in the complex! Newly renovated 2nd floor back unit in a modern apartment home located in the heart of Westside Village. Less than a block from Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Chase Bank and many other shops & restaurants.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
10820 AVE S WESTERN
10820 East Avenue S, Sun Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10820 AVE S WESTERN in Sun Village. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
930 AVE S CURSON
930 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 930 AVE S CURSON in Los Angeles County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
801 AVE S GRAND
801 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 801 AVE S GRAND in Los Angeles County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1050 AVE S GRAND
1050 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1368 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1050 AVE S GRAND in Los Angeles County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1067 AVE S SYCAMORE
1067 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1067 AVE S SYCAMORE in Los Angeles County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
3138 AVE S BARRINGTON
3138 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3138 AVE S BARRINGTON in Palmdale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1054 AVE S STANLEY
1054 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1054 AVE S STANLEY in Los Angeles County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1216 AVE S HIGHLAND
1216 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1205 sqft
Upper Unit Available in this beautiful Spanish duplex property.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
436 AVE S virgil
436 West Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1013 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 436 AVE S virgil in Palmdale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE
1117 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1500 sqft
Welcome to 'Villa Della Luna', a beautiful and elegant Mediterranean home in the Wilshire Vista neighborhood. A private and gated entrance from Orange Grove leads to a meticlously maniured courtyard with a central fountain.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1848 AVE S SYCAMORE
1848 East Avenue S 4, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1848 AVE S SYCAMORE in Palmdale. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Lancaster Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lancaster Rent Report. Lancaster rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lancaster rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lancaster rent trends were flat over the past month

Lancaster rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Lancaster stand at $1,279 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,644 for a two-bedroom. Lancaster's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lancaster, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lancaster

    As rents have increased slightly in Lancaster, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lancaster is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Lancaster's median two-bedroom rent of $1,644 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Lancaster.
    • While Lancaster's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lancaster than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Lancaster is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

