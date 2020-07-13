All apartments in Fresno
Find more places like Brio on Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fresno, CA
/
Brio on Broadway
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Brio on Broadway

1636 Broadway · (559) 296-7038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fresno
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1636 Broadway, Fresno, CA 93721
The Cultural Arts District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,178

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brio on Broadway.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
online portal
Brio on Broadway Apartments is an eclectic mix of multiple unit types to suit the various lifestyle needs for anyone interested in a brand new, contemporary, yet comfortable home feel. This complex encompasses 14 new buildings being constructed and renovation of the existing home, formerly known as the Levinson Home.\n\nBrio will offer 52 residential units on multiple levels within a 3-story building, ranging in size from 602-2,173 square feet; many with amazing views of the coming green park to be constructed by the City of Fresno along Fulton Street. Many units will include an attached garage, private patio or balcony and all will include amenities such as energy efficient stainless appliances, karndean plank flooring, custom cabinets, white quartz counters, ceiling fans and much more. This new community in the Mural District will be the next It place to reside and call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $47.72 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage, detached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brio on Broadway have any available units?
Brio on Broadway has a unit available for $1,178 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does Brio on Broadway have?
Some of Brio on Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brio on Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
Brio on Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brio on Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, Brio on Broadway is pet friendly.
Does Brio on Broadway offer parking?
Yes, Brio on Broadway offers parking.
Does Brio on Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brio on Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brio on Broadway have a pool?
No, Brio on Broadway does not have a pool.
Does Brio on Broadway have accessible units?
No, Brio on Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does Brio on Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brio on Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Brio on Broadway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St
Fresno, CA 93720
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St
Fresno, CA 93710
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr
Fresno, CA 93720
Phoenix Townhome Apartments
5355 N Valentine Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93710

Similar Pages

Fresno 2 BedroomsFresno Apartments with Balcony
Fresno Apartments with GarageFresno Apartments with Parking
Fresno Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Merced, CAHanford, CA
Visalia, CATulare, CA
Clovis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fig Garden Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Fresno
Merced College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity