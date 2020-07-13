Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard online portal

Brio on Broadway Apartments is an eclectic mix of multiple unit types to suit the various lifestyle needs for anyone interested in a brand new, contemporary, yet comfortable home feel. This complex encompasses 14 new buildings being constructed and renovation of the existing home, formerly known as the Levinson Home.



Brio will offer 52 residential units on multiple levels within a 3-story building, ranging in size from 602-2,173 square feet; many with amazing views of the coming green park to be constructed by the City of Fresno along Fulton Street. Many units will include an attached garage, private patio or balcony and all will include amenities such as energy efficient stainless appliances, karndean plank flooring, custom cabinets, white quartz counters, ceiling fans and much more. This new community in the Mural District will be the next It place to reside and call home.