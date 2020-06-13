109 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA with balcony
Elk Grove, positioned just south of Cali's state capital of Sacramento is, according to pundits, the only city expanding in the right places. And the proof is in the details.
About 136,318 people call Elk Grove home. Due to its close proximity to Sacramento, California's administrative hub, many people prefer to reside in Elk Grove and commute to Sacramento during the week. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Elk Grove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.