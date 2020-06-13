Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

109 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13
$
12 Units Available
Somerfield at Lakeside
9444 Harbour Point Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartment homes with full-size W/D in unit and fully equipped kitchens. Great location near Laguna Crossroads, Pat Perez Park and more. Beautiful landscaping, putting green and outdoor picnic areas.
Last updated June 13
$
12 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1232 sqft
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Last updated June 13
Laguna Stonelake
13 Units Available
Stonelake Apartment Homes
10270 E Taron Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community features parking, pool, bike storage, and more. Units offer bathtubs, ceiling fans, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Close to Johnson Park Recreation Center and many shopping destinations.
Last updated June 13
Laguna West
7 Units Available
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,662
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.
Last updated June 13
Laguna West
18 Units Available
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Last updated June 13
$
Lakeside
10 Units Available
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1263 sqft
Designer architecture, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, spa and landscaped grounds. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwasher, full size washer/dryers, large decks and balconies and oversized walk-in closets.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8759 Torrey Way
8759 Torrey Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1080 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/7w6trZy3acE Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Featuring granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
6701 Walbridge Way
6701 Walbridge Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1733 sqft
Spacious Corner Lot - Located near dining, shopping and parks. This corner lot property has plenty of space inside and outside. Inviting patio upon entry, separate family room from living/dining room combo.

Last updated June 12
Quail Ridge
1 Unit Available
6124 Jefjen Way
6124 Jefjen Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2765 sqft
6124 Jefjen Way Available 07/01/20 Exceptional Elk Grove Home - AVAIL 7/1 - Beautifully appointed four bedroom, three bath home features a spacious 3199 square feet of living space including a formal living room, dining room, family room, ten foot

Last updated June 12
Laguna Ridge Village
1 Unit Available
9625 Oakham Way
9625 Oakham Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1824 sqft
55+ Community! - This adorable home is extremely well kept with laminate/wood flooring, carpet & tile throughout. Gorgeous kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite countertops which opens to kitchen nook and living room.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
9309 Newington Way
9309 Newington Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2416 sqft
2 Story Home with Upstairs Rec Room & More! - This spacious 2 story home features fresh interior paint, tile & beautiful laminate floors! Whole house fan working and located upstairs.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
9556 Sunlight Ln
9556 Sunlight Lane, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1351 sqft
Come Home to Sunlight Lane! - This beautiful home features an open floor plan with living room, dining room and a stunning kitchen with marble countertops, gas range, cooking island, & stainless steel sinks.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5201 Laguna Oaks Dr. #108
5201 Laguna Oaks Drive, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1168 sqft
The gated community of Laguna Oaks is nestled in the heart of Elk Grove, close to shopping, award winning schools, parks and recreation areas. Commuters find the easy access to 15 and Highway 99 is a welcome convenience.

Last updated May 14
Laguna Ridge Village
1 Unit Available
7613 Chatsworth Cir
7613 Chatsworth Circle, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2252 sqft
Del Web - 55 years & older Community - VERY GOOD CREDIT IS A MUST! This gorgeous home is one of Del Webs larger floor plans. it has so many beautiful upgrades it is hard to list them all.

Last updated December 6
1 Unit Available
4868 Ammolite Way
4868 Ammolite Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2168 sqft
Newer Home - 2 story, 3.5 bath, 2 Master bedrooms, one down stairs, loft upstairs, kitchen fully loaded, back yard landscaped, Tenant pays water, sewer, & trash.
Results within 1 mile of Elk Grove
Last updated June 13
$
Valley Hi - North Laguna
14 Units Available
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
8232 Bedford Cove Way
8232 Bedford Cove Way, Sacramento County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1663 sqft
Close to Schools & Hwy 99 - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage, living room, family room, fireplace, fully landscaped backyard. Close to parks and schools. Tenant pays water sewer and trash.

Last updated May 14
Valley Hi - North Laguna
1 Unit Available
7418 Whitmore St
7418 Whitmore Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1385 sqft
This is It! - Immaculate home. Home is sharp with a nice floor plan separating the living room in the front of the home for quietness and having the family room in the back of the home off the kitchen. Family room has a fireplace for cozy winters.
Results within 5 miles of Elk Grove
Last updated June 13
Pocket
3 Units Available
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
Last updated June 13
Pocket
19 Units Available
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1103 sqft
Elegant community with stunning views of Downtown Sacramento. On-site amenities include resident clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-like pool and hot tub. Nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers.

Last updated June 13
Valley Hi - North Laguna
1 Unit Available
7877 Carione Walk
7877 Carione Walk, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1041 sqft
Welcome to this sought after neighborhood of Villa Terrassa! This single story 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home built in 2008 is conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, parks, schools, and Hwy 99 & I-5.

Last updated June 12
Pocket
1 Unit Available
7927 Collins Isle Lane
7927 Collins Isle Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Beautiful Pocket Area Home 1 block from the Lake and Garcia Bend Parkway! - Beautiful Pocket Area Home 1 block from the Greenhaven Lake and Garcia Bend Parkway! This 1-level home has 2 bedrooms with a den or office space, large kitchen/living great

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
8144 Creeping Willow Lane
8144 Creeping Willow Ln, Florin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1499 sqft
Newer 3bd/2.5 ba Home with 2 Car Garage in Gated Community - This newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the Willow Cottages gated community in Sacramento near Power Inn Road & Elsie Avenue.
City Guide for Elk Grove, CA

Elk Grove, positioned just south of Cali's state capital of Sacramento is, according to pundits, the only city expanding in the right places. And the proof is in the details.

About 136,318 people call Elk Grove home. Due to its close proximity to Sacramento, California's administrative hub, many people prefer to reside in Elk Grove and commute to Sacramento during the week. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Elk Grove, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Elk Grove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

