2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
48 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA
Last updated June 12
12 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,059
1072 sqft
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.
Last updated June 12
11 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1067 sqft
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Last updated June 12
Laguna West
7 Units Available
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
967 sqft
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
Last updated June 12
Lakeside
11 Units Available
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1108 sqft
Designer architecture, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, spa and landscaped grounds. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwasher, full size washer/dryers, large decks and balconies and oversized walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12
Laguna West
17 Units Available
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
967 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Last updated June 12
Laguna Stonelake
13 Units Available
Stonelake Apartment Homes
10270 E Taron Dr, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1167 sqft
Luxurious community features parking, pool, bike storage, and more. Units offer bathtubs, ceiling fans, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Close to Johnson Park Recreation Center and many shopping destinations.
Last updated June 12
13 Units Available
Somerfield at Lakeside
9444 Harbour Point Dr, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1067 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with full-size W/D in unit and fully equipped kitchens. Great location near Laguna Crossroads, Pat Perez Park and more. Beautiful landscaping, putting green and outdoor picnic areas.
Last updated May 14
Laguna Ridge Village
1 Unit Available
7613 Chatsworth Cir
7613 Chatsworth Circle, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2252 sqft
Del Web - 55 years & older Community - VERY GOOD CREDIT IS A MUST! This gorgeous home is one of Del Webs larger floor plans. it has so many beautiful upgrades it is hard to list them all.
Last updated April 12
1 Unit Available
2860 Brighton Beach Way
2860 Brighton Beach Way, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1076 sqft
Charming Elk Grove Townhome w/Amenities Galore! Available Now! Pool/Spa/Clubhouse! - Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome located at the Boardwalk in Laguna West.
Results within 1 mile of Elk Grove
Last updated June 12
Valley Hi - North Laguna
13 Units Available
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1061 sqft
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Results within 5 miles of Elk Grove
Last updated June 12
19 Units Available
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1103 sqft
Elegant community with stunning views of Downtown Sacramento. On-site amenities include resident clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-like pool and hot tub. Nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12
3 Units Available
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
Last updated June 11
1 Unit Available
7927 Collins Isle Lane
7927 Collins Isle Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Beautiful Pocket Area Home 1 block from the Lake and Garcia Bend Parkway! - Beautiful Pocket Area Home 1 block from the Greenhaven Lake and Garcia Bend Parkway! This 1-level home has 2 bedrooms with a den or office space, large kitchen/living great
Last updated June 11
Parkway
1 Unit Available
4108 Weymouth Ln
4108 Weymouth Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1323 sqft
2 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo - Newer Carpet and Fresh Paint! - Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Story Condo. Fresh paint and newer carpet throughout!! Both bedrooms are located upstairs and each bedroom has a full bathroom attached.
Results within 10 miles of Elk Grove
Last updated June 12
Midtown
8 Units Available
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1082 sqft
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
Last updated June 12
La Riviera
2 Units Available
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
Last updated June 12
Land Park
13 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Last updated June 12
South Rosemont
5 Units Available
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
996 sqft
We offer spacious, well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhouse floorplans in a tranquil park-like setting. We were rated 4+ STARS by our residents in a nationwide resident survey.
Last updated June 12
East Sacramento
34 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Last updated June 12
10 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
7459 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
884 sqft
Modern homes with spacious closets, programmable thermostats and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Resident amenities include two fitness centers and a fully equipped business center. Close to I-5.
Last updated June 12
South Rosemont
9 Units Available
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
890 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 12
College-Glen
42 Units Available
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Last updated June 12
Alhambra Triangle
21 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Last updated June 12
Midtown
227 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for MidTown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
