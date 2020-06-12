Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM

10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bakersfield, CA

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
2 Units Available
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1094 sqft
Welcome to Sablewood Gardens. Northwest Bakersfield's Upscale Apartment Community!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
Westdale Classics
7 Units Available
10720 Brimhall Rd.
10720 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1100 sqft
Welcome to the Lotus Villas Apartments. Lotus Villas offers modern elegance and spacious living consisting of two- or three-bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
499 Pacheco Rd Spc 173
499 Pacheco Road, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 499 Pacheco Rd Spc 173 in Bakersfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Kern City
1 Unit Available
1508 Yorba Linda
1508 Yorba Linda Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1470 sqft
Lovely Kern City Condo 55+ Active Adult Community - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath room condominium located in the desirable adult 55+ community of Kern City. This beautiful home has been meticulously maintained.

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Seven Oaks
1 Unit Available
9700 Portland Rose Ave.
9700 Portland Rose Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1713 sqft
Great Home in the Gated Senior Community in Seven Oaks - This estate is located inside the private and exclusive 24/7 gated community of the The Greens at Seven Oaks, near the private Seven Oaks Country Club and golf course.

1 of 7

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Kern City
1 Unit Available
800 Bermuda Street
800 Bermuda Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1597 sqft
800 Bermuda - *$1800.

1 of 21

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Rio Bravo
1 Unit Available
14500 Las Palmas Dr #59
14500 Las Palmas Drive, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1076 sqft
Located by Rio Bravo Country Club!! - 2 Bedroom 2 bath lake view property in the gated community of Canyon Country Estates!! This is a must see! Common area, pool, bbq areas. 1 Car garage. One year lease required. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767989)

1 of 19

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Kern City
1 Unit Available
5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10
5909 Sunny Palms Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1160 sqft
55 plus active community! - 55 plus active community! Great location, walk to the community swimming pool! Large shade trees keep this quaint 2 bedroom condo cool in the summer.

1 of 37

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
City in the Hills
1 Unit Available
10310 Oldham Ln
10310 Oldham Lane, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1559 sqft
10310 Oldham Ln - This beautiful home is located in City in Hills 55+ community. It features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an office. Attached 2 Car garage. Washer and Dryer are included. Gardening included.

1 of 17

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Laurelglen
1 Unit Available
6700 Nottingham Ln #22
6700 Nottingham Lane, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1291 sqft
6700 Nottingham Lane # 22 - SW - Beautiful 2+2 Townhome by pool w/ garage! - For Rent: 6700 Nottingham Lane # 22, Bakersfield CA 93309 SW - $1,200 + $1,200 Deposit - 2 bedroom 2 bath Very nice townhome in SW near MIng/Ashe!!! Unit features custom

June 2020 Bakersfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bakersfield Rent Report. Bakersfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bakersfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bakersfield rents held steady over the past month

Bakersfield rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bakersfield stand at $738 for a one-bedroom apartment and $958 for a two-bedroom. Bakersfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bakersfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Bakersfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Bakersfield, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bakersfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bakersfield's median two-bedroom rent of $958 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Bakersfield.
    • While Bakersfield's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bakersfield than most large cities. For example, New York has a median 2BR rent of $2,543, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Bakersfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

